Tapping into simplicity to help prevent fraud

BY Tom Poole for Capital One3 minute read

The Federal Trade Commission reports that consumers lost as much as $10 billion to fraud in 2023, which makes protecting consumers more important than ever. For financial institutions, addressing this complex challenge requires a multilayered approach to fraud prevention, and the authentication methods used by their customers need to meet a variety of criteria.



The method must help protect customers—yet it must also be innovative and convenient, and offer a seamless experience that drives adoption. After all, you can’t prevent fraud without customer adoption. At the heart of achieving this balancing act? Simplicity.

The evolving landscape of fraud prevention Fraudsters are constantly evolving their tactics, making fraud prevention an ongoing, evolving challenge. This evolution requires financial institutions to develop new and innovative fraud prevention strategies. Today, card-not-present (CNP) is the most common form of fraud. It’s easier for a fraudster to type in a number than it is to fetch a physical card and go through multiple steps of authentication. Over the years, financial institutions have implemented multilayered fraud prevention strategies in order to protect customers. This has led to a rise in various authentication methods—including chips and PINs, one-time passkeys (OTPs) via email or SMS, digital wallets, and biometrics—plus additional security measures with two-factor, then multifactor, authentication. But as each of these was introduced, financial institutions had to get their customers to adopt them. This means that authentication methods need to be as convenient, intuitive, and trustworthy as possible. No customer is eager to authenticate, and there’s only a certain amount of barriers that customers will tolerate before giving up on the activity. For example, the more questions you ask a customer in a form, the more likely they are to not complete the form. Disrupting the customer experience for the sake of protection can frustrate customers. Combine that with the fact that you’re offering a new experience, and customers will likely stick with what they know.

Companies often add protections after a customer experience has been developed, which can lead to a disjointed experience. It’s best to work back from how you are going to protect your customers at the beginning of product development. When it comes to authentication, building the right amount of protection and offering a strong customer experience can sometimes lead to trade-offs. You need to understand how much extra effort customers are willing to go through to prove they are who they say they are. Seamless authentication with familiar technology AirKey takes this notion and runs with it. Developed by Capital One, AirKey turns a familiar credit or debit card into a tap-to-authenticate technology, leveraging existing customer habits and financial institution processes. With the tap of an AirKey-enabled card to a smartphone, financial institutions can authenticate customers across a variety of use cases, from authorizing a Zelle transfer to activating a new card. Consumers are nearly always carrying their card and phone, and the motion of tapping a card is pretty natural to most consumers today. This is important to adoption, as it minimizes the learning curve for customers when using a new technology like AirKey. For example, if a customer wants to activate a new card, they can simply tap their card to their smartphone without contacting customer service. AirKey has been used by Capital One customers for more than four years now, and it’s the most popular way to activate a card at Capital One. AirKey is easy to use and builds on the trust that customers already have with their cards and smartphones.



AirKey also enables financial institutions to take advantage of their own familiar processes. AirKey leverages the preexisting card manufacturing process by tying a unique AirKey identifier to each customer at the time of card production. Financial institutions also continuously verify that a customer’s card is in good standing and is deactivated if there’s any sort of fraud activity or loss of card, which AirKey benefits from.