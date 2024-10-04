Elon Musk will attend Trump’s Pennsylvania rally at site of first assassination attempt

BY Jessica Bursztynsky1 minute read

Elon Musk is set to attend Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, marking an even deeper show of the billionaire’s support for the former president and his shift to the right.

It’s a significant location, as Trump is returning to the scene of the July assassination attempt. “I will be there to support!” Musk said on X about the rally. Trump’s campaign also confirmed the appearance in a news release. I will be there to support! https://t.co/nokR0g3dn1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024 Musk had once been careful to avoid openly suggesting he favored one political candidate over another. But he has actively embraced and amplified more right-wing viewpoints in the past few years, donating large sums to Republican candidates and taking on increasingly radical viewpoints. He officially endorsed Trump in July, after gunshots broke out at his Pennsylvania campaign rally that killed one attendee and injured two others.