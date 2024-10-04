‘Please don’t’: Jenna Ortega is asking TikTokers to stop messing with Wednesday Addams dolls

Jenna Ortega has made her feelings known about a viral TikTok trend that involves a plush doll of her Wednesday Addams character.

The trend sees TikTok users posting videos of themselves flipping the dolls’ hair inside out so the character appears bald. “Just doing Gods work,” a TikTok user posted over a video showing the doll’s hair being flipped inside out.

Department stores are already fed up with the trend, which started circulating last week. A poster written in capital letters and an exasperated tone, read “Do not flip Wednesday’s hair, you will be asked to leave.” The poster can be seen above a basket of plush dolls, many of whom have already fallen victim. The TikTok user who posted the video, viewed 2.9 million times, captioned it, “oh theyve had ENOUGH.”

Jenna Ortega, who is set to star in the second season of Wednesday airing in 2025, was forced to weigh in and defend the dolls. “Please don’t,” she pleaded on social media.