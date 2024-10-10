The tech revolution and what it means for your health 

BY Ken Washington and Bill Peine for Medtronic4 minute read

The transformative power of healthcare technology is nothing short of astonishing. Think back to the days of physician house calls when diagnoses and treatments were limited by what a doctor could carry in their medical bag. And in those days, there were no smartphones and no internet. Patient outcomes depended almost entirely on human knowledge and capacity, as well as access to care.

Fast-forward to the present: The tech revolution is pushing the boundaries of what we once dreamed was medically possible. Today, our ability to process large amounts of data is ushering in an era of healthcare that is more precise, predictable, personalized, and inclusive. Specialists work together in advanced operating rooms, sometimes in different locations, to treat complicated health issues that involve multiple parts of the body. With cutting-edge robotic technologies, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), and decades of groundbreaking biomedical engineering, surgeons are performing the extraordinary. And it's taking shape right before our eyes. So, what does this tech revolution really mean for patients? In short, a reimagined healthcare experience.

A BETTER PLAN FROM THE START Imagine walking onto a construction site with a blueprint, but not for the specific house you were hired to build. For years, that's been the reality in healthcare. Physicians receive in-depth training in human anatomy but also recognize that every patient they'll treat is different. Doctors are increasingly using AI, supported by data science, right from the start of their patient's healthcare journey. This allows them to combine patient data with insights from similar cases to create a tailored plan for each individual person. A personalized plan (much like a customized blueprint) increases the chances of the best possible health outcome for the patient. Then, the physician executes the plan, assisted by image-guided robotic technology. Even the most skilled surgeon can apply these technologies to continuously perfect their art. As hospital operating rooms become comprehensive surgical ecosystems with AI empowering doctors from the start, we'll see elevated physician capability and a path to more accurate, predictable, and repeatable outcomes for patients. The more we proliferate this, the more we'll reimagine and elevate care for everyone, everywhere.

THE REVOLUTIONARY ROLE OF ROBOTICS In the purest sense, a robot (or robotic technology) is a tool that helps physicians perform surgery with more precision and control, more comfort, and more predictability and certainty. Think about it this way: Robotic instruments assist a doctor's hands, advanced imaging and navigation technology augments their eyes, and a powerful digital ecosystem equipped with AI algorithms strengthens their knowledge and guides them to deliver the best outcome. It sounds like sci-fi, but this is already happening today, and we've just scratched the surface of what's possible with robotic-assisted surgery. At Medtronic, we're hard at work developing new ways to treat injury and illness with less damage to skin or muscles—to promote quicker recovery and a better quality of life. And we're exploring the versatility of robotic technology across different procedures and medical specialties where it can improve patient care in sometimes unexpected ways. The potential is limited only by what we can imagine and innovate.

Watch: The Futurist—The Robotics Edition CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT, THANKS TO AI Providing the highest-quality care, at the right place, at the right time, is a lofty goal. With AI, we are closer to achieving it than ever before. Leveraging AI, physicians can better assess if the plan they followed is truly delivering the intended benefits for their patient. This evaluation can also feed a continuous learning system. Think of this like a feedback loop—one that gathers insights from each patient’s experience and draws on a vast set of unique data to personalize and enhance care and improve outcomes for future patients.

Think about how this could improve care for future generations, possibly even you or your family. We think it's something we can all get behind.

This is the balance we strive for: advancing technology that empowers physicians around the world so that they can be more informed and skilled in treating patients, while also easing their physical and mental workloads and allowing more time for patient interaction and self-care. It's a nod to the era of house calls, where patients felt heard, and healthcare was more relational and less transactional. This tech revolution isn't just about innovation; it's about reimagining how we elevate the art and science of healthcare to create a healthier society that benefits us all.