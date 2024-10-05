10 years in, the Try Guys expand their universe with a new streaming platform

Ten years ago, four Buzzfeed staffers took the site’s pivot to video as an opportunity to film themselves trying things they’d never done before. With a video of them trying on women’s underwear that went viral, the Try Guys were born.

Since then, the guys—Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger, Eugene Lee Yang, and Ned Fulmer—have risen to internet fame, branched off from Buzzfeed, toured a live show globally, and grown their content scope to include roughly two dozen series. The core group of Try Guys has also shrunk—Fulmer was removed from the group in 2022 after he was discovered to be having a relationship with an employee, and Yang left earlier this year to pursue his own projects.

As the two remaining original members, Kornfeld and Habersberger are marking a decade in business by moving the Try Guys in a new direction—forming an independent streaming service. Launched in May, 2nd Try was partially started to offset waning revenue from advertising and brand deals as YouTube gets increasingly crowded.

Kornfeld and Habersberger sat down with Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies podcast to discuss how they’re trying to bring an existing audience to a new platform, expanding the Try Guys orbit, and attracting new fans while hanging on to longtime viewers. This is a condensed and edited version of the conversation.