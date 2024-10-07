Why people make the place

Conversations about leadership these days almost always use the recent pandemic as a reference point. While we all might want to put the pandemic behind us, it would be a mistake to miss the most important lesson we learned during that time about leading a workplace: gratitude.

For many years we framed employee engagement as an output conversation—how could we inspire staff to meet their goals and contribute to our work culture? The intersection of pent-up demand and a shrinking labor pool led to a shift to a more holistic conversation about work as one facet of an individual employee’s entire life. The new question became: How can we create a good match for our people so they’re thriving at work and in the rest of their lives?

Now we see the workplace, whether virtual or bricks and mortar, as a place where the whole person can arrive and blossom. It is a welcoming environment in which our team members can connect and collaborate, and we’ve reframed “work” as something leadership approaches with a spirit of gratitude for their commitment. The new workplace must continue to evolve as a more generous place for all, where we can feel like we’re growing as we contribute to something worthwhile. A readiness to be thankful to our employees inspires us to create a workplace where everyone can contribute best.

Avoid the monoculture

My firm, MG2, is not a monoculture. We are a blend of architects, designers, strategists, and support staff—so creating a place where all these individuals can thrive requires our focused attention. Our employees represent a diverse group of communities and passions that define who we are as a company and inform how we change and evolve. It’s a culture that celebrates diversity, that supports mutual respect, critical thinking, and creative contribution. Only a spirit of gratitude can foster a welcoming atmosphere in which to work, and a readiness to help our people accomplish their goals as teams and individuals.