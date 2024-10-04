Mark Zuckerberg surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world’s second-richest person

BY Sarah Bregel2 minute read

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has a new title: world’s second richest person. The Facebook founder has officially surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The businessman’s net worth reached a whopping $206.2 billion, making him more than $1 billion richer than Bezos. Both men still trail Elon Musk by around $50 billion, according to the Index. This year has been one of drastic growth for Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. As shares of Meta Platforms Inc. have been rising this year, most dramatically in the second quarter, when they grew by 23%, so have the CEO’s. On Thursday, the stock closed at an all-time high of $582.77, meaning Zuckerberg, who has a 13% stake in the company, saw his net worth take a leap, too. This year alone, the CEO’s net worth has risen by $78 billion. With that, he has jumped not one but four spots on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

