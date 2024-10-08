These designers created a museum café that’s a work of art in its own right

The Brooklyn Museum’s new café uses nature as the key to solving a notoriously tricky design challenge.
Designed by the Office of Tangible Space, the revamped café is part of the Brooklyn Museum’s 200th anniversary celebration, which has also included a thoughtful reworking of the museum’s logo. Located in the museum’s light-filled front pavilion, the café is both the entry point to the building and a space for visitors to gather, play, and relax. Food and drink options include a menu crafted by local restaurateur André Hueston Mack, java from the Brooklyn-based roaster Parlor Coffee, and a domestic beer and wine selection. According to a press release, the main goal of the café is to create “a warm, inviting space for both locals and visitors.”
Even at some of the country’s most notable museums, the café experience can fall short of “inviting.” That’s because laying out a café inside a museum presents a unique conundrum: It needs to be comfortable for diners but, at the same time, it has to accommodate the unusually heavy foot traffic that’s constantly moving through the space.
The team at Office of Tangible Space turned to the natural world for a solution, landing on a layout that features several seating “islands” surrounded by “streams”—or paths—for guests to easily filter around the stationary diners. Blue tables and circular green seats add pops of color to the space, and all the furniture is ultra-durable.
“We wanted to allow for a steady amount of traffic passing through the space while also creating differentiated ‘island’ zones that felt grounded by rugs and soft seating,” say Michael Yarinsky and Kelley Perumbeti, cofounders of the Office of Tangible Space. “We wanted everyone who uses the space to feel both invited to explore the space but also comfortable when they dine in.”
Further, at the Brooklyn Museum, the atrium where the café is located is often used for civic and community events like elections, book fairs, and concerts, meaning that the café setup must be flexible for other seating configurations. Yarinsky and Perumbeti’s team thought of that, too.
“We have worked with the museum to not only allow for everything including the open kitchen to break down and stow away, but also to game out strategic layouts for several event types where we can repurpose the furniture in different arrangements,” Yarinsky and Perumbeti say. “This will include (but is not limited to) a small, 30-person café setup, an evening bar, a concert event with stage and seating, and even possibly an arrangement for art trivia nights.”
The café is an example of functional design that puts community first—without sacrificing aesthetics in the process.