These designers created a museum café that’s a work of art in its own right

Designed by the Office of Tangible Space, the revamped café is part of the Brooklyn Museum’s 200th anniversary celebration, which has also included a thoughtful reworking of the museum’s logo. Located in the museum’s light-filled front pavilion, the café is both the entry point to the building and a space for visitors to gather, play, and relax. Food and drink options include a menu crafted by local restaurateur André Hueston Mack, java from the Brooklyn-based roaster Parlor Coffee, and a domestic beer and wine selection. According to a press release, the main goal of the café is to create “a warm, inviting space for both locals and visitors.”

[Photo: Matthew Gordon/courtesy Office of Tangible Space]

Even at some of the country’s most notable museums, the café experience can fall short of “inviting.” That’s because laying out a café inside a museum presents a unique conundrum: It needs to be comfortable for diners but, at the same time, it has to accommodate the unusually heavy foot traffic that’s constantly moving through the space.

[Photo: Matthew Gordon/courtesy Office of Tangible Space]

The team at Office of Tangible Space turned to the natural world for a solution, landing on a layout that features several seating “islands” surrounded by “streams”—or paths—for guests to easily filter around the stationary diners. Blue tables and circular green seats add pops of color to the space, and all the furniture is ultra-durable.