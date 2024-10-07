The EU has helped us understand exactly how horny people are

Three in 10 of the Dutch population visit Stripchat, PornHub, or XVideos every month—compared to 16.4% of Germans. But both countries pale in comparison to Spain, where 59.4% of people log onto a porn site every month.

That’s according to a new analysis by Mathias Vermeulen, director of AWO, a data rights agency based in Europe. Vermeulen trawled through the data released by the three adult platforms, who come under the auspices of the Digital Services Act (DSA), which mandates that platforms over a certain size have to share user data. The three adult websites all are required to disclose their monthly active users, though as Vermeulen admits himself, the three appear to be using different methodologies to understand what makes a user of their platform.

Nevertheless, the data is insightful: Fourteen million French people appear to have used XVideos between February and May 2024, and 23 million Spaniards, according to the data. Italy also appears to be a voracious consumer of adult content, with 11.3 million monthly visitors to XVideos, and 2.5 million users on PornHub (in this case, between February and July 2024). It tells us about our porn habits, yes. But it also tells us about social norms, experts say.

“What’s quite interesting is that there are quite a few countries in the list with quite a high porn consumption that are quite conservative countries socially,” says Carolina Are, a Center for Digital Citizens innovation fellow at Northumbria University.