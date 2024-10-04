Aurora borealis watch: Where to see the northern lights this weekend and why you should bring a phone

Good news: The northern lights, or aurora borealis, could be visible this weekend in many parts across the country.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts the possibility of prime viewing late Saturday into Sunday, with the aurora possible over many Northern states and some of the Lower Midwest to Oregon—and even farther south, if you’re viewing through a camera or phone.

The aurora borealis is the result of a “strong” geomagnetic storm (G3), that ranks 3 out of 5 on NOAA’s severity scale. However, that forecast could change.

If stronger than expected, a G4 solar storm (4 out of 5 on NOAA’s scale) would make the aurora visible down to Alabama and up to Northern California. And again, people even farther south could capture the dancing lights on their cameras and phones.