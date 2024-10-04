Marburg virus outbreak update: What to know as the disease spreads in Rwanda and causes international concern  

Rwanda’s Ministry of Health has confirmed that the ongoing outbreak of Marburg hemorrhagic fever has killed 11 people, with 36 confirmed cases as of this week, according to an update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The outbreak, first reported on September 27, has spread across multiple districts in the country, raising fears of contagion due to its proximity to the capital city of Kigali.

The highly infectious Marburg virus, similar to Ebola, was first traced to patients in health facilities. Over 70% of the confirmed cases are healthcare workers, and the source of the infection remains unclear.

The Rwandan government, supported by the World Health Organization (WHO), is conducting contact tracing, with 300 individuals currently under followup. Public health authorities are isolating patients to prevent further spread of the virus, which causes severe symptoms like high fever, vomiting, internal bleeding, and often death.