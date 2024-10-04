Marburg virus outbreak update: What to know as the disease spreads in Rwanda and causes international concern  

Rwanda’s Ministry of Health has confirmed that the ongoing outbreak of Marburg hemorrhagic fever has killed 11 people, with 36 confirmed cases as of this week, according to an update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The outbreak, first reported on September 27, has spread across multiple districts in the country, raising fears of contagion due to its proximity to the capital city of Kigali.
The highly infectious Marburg virus, similar to Ebola, was first traced to patients in health facilities. Over 70% of the confirmed cases are healthcare workers, and the source of the infection remains unclear.
The Rwandan government, supported by the World Health Organization (WHO), is conducting contact tracing, with 300 individuals currently under followup. Public health authorities are isolating patients to prevent further spread of the virus, which causes severe symptoms like high fever, vomiting, internal bleeding, and often death.
Key facts about the 2024 Marburg outbreak
- Date of confirmation: September 27
- Total confirmed cases: 36 as of October 2
- Deaths: 11
- Healthcare workers impacted: Over 70% of confirmed cases are healthcare workers
- Districts affected: 7 out of 30
- Contact tracing: 300 individuals under followup
- Treatment availability: No specific treatment or vaccine; only supportive care
International concern
The outbreak has drawn international concern. In Hamburg, Germany, two people were isolated after returning from Rwanda, where they had contact with Marburg patients. Although both tested negative for the virus, authorities took extreme precautions, cordoning off part of a railway station when one of the travelers reported symptoms.
According to a WHO assessment, risk of further spread is very high at the national level and high at the regional level. (Kigali’s international airport and transport links to other East African cities.) However, the global risk remains low, the WHO says.
Rwanda’s health officials continue to investigate the source of the infection while expanding public health measures to contain the outbreak. As of now, there are no approved treatments or vaccines for Marburg, but early supportive care has been shown to improve survival rates.