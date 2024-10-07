This sleek new electric bike keeps the battery hidden

BY Adele Peters2 minute read

A typical e-bike is immediately recognizable because of the extra-thick tube or bulge where the battery sits. But the designers of a new bike called the BER, wanted to make a more subtle version.

“I wanted to conceal that it’s an electric bike,” says Danish designer Jens Martin Skibsted, the cofounder of Biomega, the bike’s manufacturer. First, he says, the simple, minimal design just looks better. The design also differentiates the bike, the brand’s first for the American market, from other e-bikes on the road. [Photo: Biomega] An extra-slim battery The designers started with “the slimmest battery we could get that would actually take you somewhere,” he says. The battery, from a Taiwanese manufacturer, theoretically gives the bike 70 miles of range. That’s long enough for sprawling American commutes. (Skibsted notes that he hasn’t yet tested riding it for 70 miles, and like electric cars, the actual range is likely to be a little less than the official number.) The bottom tube is just big enough for the slim battery to squeeze inside. The top tube is the same size—slightly thicker than normal—for visual balance. Other bike brands typically use standard tubes, and standard, bulky batteries. The shape of the bike references classic American cruisers, Skibsted says. The lower height makes it easier to get on and off.

Made from lightweight aluminum, it’s around 35 pounds, light enough to lug into an apartment or onto a commuter train. To make it easier to charge, the charging port sits under the decal on the front of the bike, rather than hidden under the frame, so you don’t have to bend down to find it. Lights are built into the handlebar and seat post. Instead of a chain, there’s a carbon fiber belt drive, making it easier to ride with office clothes. The bike, which will ship next summer, will retail for $2,500. Early preorders, available now, are $2,000 (one early customer will also win a trip to Copenhagen to experience local bike culture). [Photo: BER] Displacing cars with bikes The company wanted to make a bike for the U.S. because of the surge in demand for e-bikes. This year, the market may grow more than 10%. Over the next decade, sales may grow 150%. The U.S. is at the beginning stages of the trajectory that happened in Europe, where electric bikes now outsell regular bikes in several countries.