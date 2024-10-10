Alex Mill offers a glimpse into the next generation of classic American fashion

BY Elizabeth Segran8 minute read

To get a glimpse of the future of American fashion, simply thumb through the most recent Alex Mill catalog.

There, you’ll find a woman wearing a vintage denim work jacket with four patch pockets, coupled with cargo pants. Or a man wearing a waxed green canvas overcoat with a corduroy collar. The through line is that these are durable, high-quality garments pulled from the archives of classic American fashion, with the slightest hint of a modern twist: The pockets are slightly off-kilter, the trousers have a wide-leg silhouette. These little design twists also tell a broader story: Alex Mill is focused on writing the next chapter in the story of American fashion. The company’s staple garments are drawn from American history, but they also add a dash of surprise and eccentricity. And its prices are comparable to other, better established Americana-inspired bridge brands, like J. Crew and Polo Ralph Lauren. Alex Mill’s T-shirts cost $58, sweaters start at $135, and quilted jackets are $275. At a high level, Alex Mill could offer a glimpse into the kind of American aesthetic that might resonate with the next generation of consumers. After all, the team behind it has rarely been off-base when it comes to defining the American aesthetic. [Photo: Alex Mill] Alex Drexler launched the company twelve years ago as the result of a personal mission: to design the perfect shirt. The company grew slowly for several years, but in 2019, the company brought on Alex’s father, Mickey, the legendary retail executive who spent 35 years leading Gap and J.Crew through years of explosive growth, as chief investor and chairman of the board. They also brought on designer Somsack Sikhounmuong, who had previously served as the creative director of J.Crew and Madewell.

For the past five years, the Drexlers have been focused on growing the brand slowly, to be able to focus on design and quality. Having laid this foundation, the company is now poised to scale. Its revenues have risen 50% year over year, and it is on track to hit $40 million in sales in 2024, according to Puck. It is expanding into new categories, including denim, which launched this fall. And it is eager to start growing its retail footprint beyond its two New York stores, and a third coming soon to Rockefeller Center. Over the summer, it launched a pop-up in the Hamptons, and it is planning to open stores in other major cities in the years to come. [Photo: Alex Mill] The Master Merchant For decades, Mickey Drexler had enormous influence over the clothes that Americans wore on a daily basis. He joined Gap in 1983, then rose through the ranks to become CEO, spearheading the company’s meteoric rise through the 1990s and launching the budget spinoff brand Old Navy. In 2003, he became CEO of J.Crew, leading the company through years of growth, and launching Madewell. “I love launching new brands that seem like they are from an earlier era,” says Mickey. “Madewell was an old workwear brand, but we bought the name and created an entirely new concept.” Mickey had a gift for creating an aesthetic that had widespread appeal. He hired designers—including Sikhounmuong—who where immersed in the lexicon of classic American style. They took designs like cowboy-inspired bootleg jeans and preppy Ivy League oxford shirts, then translated them into affordable, accessible clothes available at the mall. This was big business.

Under Mickey’s leadership, Gap Inc. and J.Crew both generated billions in revenue and were highly profitable. (He departed from Gap in 2002, and J.Crew in 2017.) This is largely because Mickey was able identify styles that resonated with consumers. “I think it mostly comes down to instinct, rather than strategy,” Mickey says, explaining his success at running these businesses in their heyday. “I had a good sense of what styles would work.” Over the last few years, Gap has struggled with declining sales, store closures, and losses. Meanwhile, J.Crew filed for bankruptcy in 2020, and has struggled to maintain consistent profitability in recent years. Neither brand has delivered a clear vision of what American fashion looks like today. Part of it may have been the fact that they were trying to compete with fast fashion brands like H&M and Zara, which dominated the marketplace over the last two decades. Both Gap and J.Crew tried to become more fashion forward, churning out collections faster and faster. The new leadership of these brands is trying to turn things around. In 2021, J.Crew brought on Brendan Babenzien, founder of the brand Noah, to become the creative director of menswear. He’s returned to the brand’s preppy roots. And this year, Gap brought on Zac Posen to be creative director across all of its brands. While there are signs that these designers’ vision may help these brands become cool again, there’s room in the market for other labels that offer a vision of classic American style.

And this leaves room for a newer player like Alex Mill to be part of the conversation. “We’re still a secret to many people,” says Alex. “But once people see our products, they tend to have a strong connection to the brand because it feels somehow familiar.” [Photo: Alex Mill] What’s Old Is New Again Alex launched the company because he couldn’t find the perfect button down shirt—so he spent months developing one, finding the right material, cut, and buttons. He then produced these shirts under the Alex Mill brand. He opened up a small store, with a small, curated assortment of products, and also sold the shirts to small boutiques, along with Barney’s and Mr. Porter. [Photo: Alex Mill] Today, the brand only has a handful of men’s T-shirts, for example, and each has a very specific purpose. The standard cotton tee is made from slub cotton. It’s lightweight and soft, but has subtle variations in texture that give it an interesting hand feel. It’s a little oversized, but is ideal for layering under sweaters in the fall.

This summer it launched a new line of jeans which Sikhounmuong’s team spent months designing. There are four styles for women and two for men, but they’re all made from heavy-weight cotton denim, with either no stretch or just a small amount of stretch. The idea was to create very durable jeans in classic, silhouettes, like a simple wide leg, or a straight leg, rather than more extreme looks like a skinny or a barrel style. These looks are less likely to go out of style as trends change. When Alex asked Sikhounmuong to become Alex Mill’s creative director in 2019, he was excited about the opportunity. He loved the idea of spending hours on a single garment to perfect the fit. Before joining Alex Mill, Sikhounmuong had spent 16 years designing for J.Crew. During that time, he rose to become Madewell’s head of design, helping to boost the brand’s growth at a time when its sister company was struggling financially. But he was tired of the pace of design at these large, publicly owned retail companies that had to meet shareholder sales targets. “We were designing a hundred shirts for one season,” he recalls. “This means you’re not really spending much time on the design or the fit of each shirt.” “Now I work on five shirts, rather than a hundred,” he adds. “I focus on every detail, from the texture of the material to the placement of the pocket. And we might keep that shirt in stock for two or three years.”