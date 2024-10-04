Alphabet’s Waymo will expand its robotaxi fleet with Hyundai EVs

Alphabet’s Waymo will add electric vehicles from South Korea’s Hyundai Motor to its robotaxi fleet, the companies said on Friday, as Waymo expands in the United States.

On-road testing for IONIQ 5 SUVs—assembled at Hyundai’s Georgia facility and equipped with Waymo’s autonomous technology—will begin by late 2025, they said.

Waymo has about 700 vehicles in its fleet and is the only U.S. firm operating uncrewed robotaxis that collect fares.

The partnership with Hyundai comes days before Tesla CEO Elon Musk is set to unveil plans for a robotaxi product that is expected to use a custom-built vehicle. Musk may also discuss plans for his company to run a ride-hailing platform that will allow Tesla owners to list their vehicles when not in use.