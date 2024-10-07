These are the hypocrisies and bias that exist in modern hiring practices

A little while ago, I came across an article on a reputable news platform that alarmed me to the point of writing a rebuttal to the editors. After I submitted my rebuttal, the editors attempted to revise their article to appear more empathetic toward job seekers. However, despite their efforts, the advice remained fundamentally problematic and disingenuous.

This piece was about why individuals fail to secure jobs. The author suggested some truly bizarre advice on interviews, cover letters, and résumés, some of which were as follows:

You asked for feedback after an interview.

You didn’t wear a headset during a Zoom interview.

They suspected you used AI to write your cover letter because managers copy and paste your cover letter into ChatGPT and ask ChatGPT if it wrote it.

You used business jargon like “optimization,” “synergistic,” and “empowerment.”

I want to explain why these so-called wisdoms aren’t doing employers (or employees) any favors.

Asking for feedback

When did seeking feedback become a crime? Isn’t this a sign of a candidate’s willingness to learn and improve? In a world where companies should be encouraging professional growth, it’s disheartening to see someone cast aside such a fundamental aspect of personal development. Feedback isn’t just a tool for improvement; it’s a crucial step toward understanding and refining one’s skills and approach. By penalizing those who seek constructive criticism, we discourage a growth mindset that is essential in any workplace.