These are the hypocrisies and bias that exist in modern hiring practices

A little while ago, I came across an article on a reputable news platform that alarmed me to the point of writing a rebuttal to the editors. After I submitted my rebuttal, the editors attempted to revise their article to appear more empathetic toward job seekers. However, despite their efforts, the advice remained fundamentally problematic and disingenuous.
This piece was about why individuals fail to secure jobs. The author suggested some truly bizarre advice on interviews, cover letters, and résumés, some of which were as follows:
- You asked for feedback after an interview.
- You didn’t wear a headset during a Zoom interview.
- They suspected you used AI to write your cover letter because managers copy and paste your cover letter into ChatGPT and ask ChatGPT if it wrote it.
- You used business jargon like “optimization,” “synergistic,” and “empowerment.”
I want to explain why these so-called wisdoms aren’t doing employers (or employees) any favors.
Asking for feedback
When did seeking feedback become a crime? Isn’t this a sign of a candidate’s willingness to learn and improve? In a world where companies should be encouraging professional growth, it’s disheartening to see someone cast aside such a fundamental aspect of personal development. Feedback isn’t just a tool for improvement; it’s a crucial step toward understanding and refining one’s skills and approach. By penalizing those who seek constructive criticism, we discourage a growth mindset that is essential in any workplace.
Unfortunately, sometimes companies are skeptical of individuals who demonstrate a proactive attitude toward self-improvement. But the reluctance to provide feedback perpetuates a cycle of misunderstanding and missed opportunities. Without open dialogue and constructive critique, both candidates and employers lose out on valuable insights that could enhance performance and foster a more supportive work environment.
Ultimately, embracing feedback as a cornerstone of professional development isn’t just about personal growth — it’s about creating a culture that values continuous improvement and mutual respect. By championing a culture that welcomes feedback, organizations can empower their prospective employees and future teams to strive for excellence and cultivate a thriving, collaborative workplace.
You didn’t wear a headset
And since when did wearing a headset during Zoom interviews become the golden rule? Every recruiter I’ve spoken to uses their computer mic without issue. Yet, here we are, penalizing candidates for not sporting fancy headsets. It begs the question, are we evaluating tech prowess or professional potential?