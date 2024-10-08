BY Adam Golodner4 minute read

As we move into the fall of 2024, business leaders in Europe and beyond have a unique opportunity to influence innovation in technology and security. Come November, the European Union will have the first new executive branch in five years—the European Commission—with a new set of European Commissioners. This is an opportunity for the new Commission to reassess the state of the cyber world and chart a new technology future that makes sense for both Europe and all liberal democracies.

With this change, executives can engage in shaping a technology policy that promotes growth and innovation. Europe now has a chance to pivot away from a regulation-first to an innovation-first technology and security policy. CURBING TECHNOLOGICAL PROGRESS Too often it seems Europe unintentionally curbs technological progress. It is now cliché, and perhaps too harsh, to say that the main technology-related area that Europe leads in is tech regulation. While it certainly is not the only tech area Europe leads in, its regulatory march is incontrovertible: The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act), the Digital Services Act (DSA), and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) are clear examples.

Unfortunately for U.S.-EU partnerships, it is fair to say these regulations disproportionally fall on and are enforced against U.S. companies. It is also hard to make the argument that Europe has been as focused on innovation or partnering with the U.S. as it has been on binding up companies in Europe-specific regulation. Now, as the new European Commission prepares to reassess the regulatory landscape, business leaders have the opportunity to advocate for a more innovation-friendly approach that balances security and progress. A RUNNING THEME

This summer I traveled to the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovenia, and Germany. A theme that kept running through my mind was how each of these countries and societies could benefit from the further development and diffusion of cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence and safe and secure edge computing and mobile devices. Not only could this help each country make their economies even more robust, but together with the U.S. and other democracies, they could become lighthouses for all other countries for the benefit of democratic values and innovation opportunities. POLICIES NEEDING A PIVOT

Below are some specific policies that need a pivot: 1. Mobile device security under the Digital Markets Act Under the Digital Markets Act, mobile device producers must open up their boxes (devices) to any and all mobile apps, regardless of the security of the app and even if they are from maligned nation-states or cyber gangs. This creates a gaping hole in the network security of critical infrastructure, enterprise, military, intelligence, and consumer networks.

2. Restricting innovation through forced sharing and blocking acquisitions Regulations are forcing innovators and platforms to share or curb their latest innovations (like AI), operating systems, and platforms with their competitors. This can often harm or inhibit the speed of innovation. They are also sending signals to the market that large tech companies adding innovation by buying small tech companies are “killer acquisitions” and should be blocked. This can in fact block a natural flow in the innovation ecosystem. Policies like these serve to deny EU citizens the benefits of technology and drive a wedge between the EU and U.S.

AN EU PIVOT ON TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION So, what does an EU pivot on technology innovation look like? 1. First, curb the urge for more technology regulation.

2. Second, review what has been passed and where provisions are counterproductive. Use the discretion embedded in these laws (like Article 10 of the DMA). Find a path forward that furthers, not hinders, technology adoption and diffusion. 3. Third, change perception and direction. Marry up with the U.S. and drive technology adoption and innovation into economic and national security policy. FIVE WAYS EXECUTIVES CAN GET INVOLVED

For business executives, here are five ways you can help move the European Commission to a pivot: 1. Engage with the new European Commissioners. As soon as the new EC Commissioners are confirmed, meet them personally and discuss how you and the EC can help drive innovation into EU industries, products, and services. 2. Demonstrate your commitment to security and innovation. Show Commissioners what you have already done to drive security, privacy, and safety into your own products and services.

3. Advocate for pragmatic solutions. Be clear and honest about what regulatory provisions are counterproductive and offer innovation and security-friendly implementation paths forward. 4. Collaborate with EU Member States. Work with Member States to ensure they prioritize input into the Commission on proposals that undermine the innovation and security of technologies used in critical infrastructure and national security. 5. Build U.S.-EU partnerships. Enlist U.S. policymakers as partners in ensuring the U.S. and the EU are on the same page in driving innovation and security forward.