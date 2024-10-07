Building a security-first culture: Lessons for financial institutions

BY Matt Tengwall3 minute read

Imagine stepping inside your bank and feeling as secure as the vaults. This kind of safe atmosphere—where the physical and digital worlds merge easily to protect assets and people—does not happen overnight. It takes time and a dedicated security-first culture.

Financial institutions are on the frontlines against cyber threats and traditional bad actors such as thieves and credit card fraudsters. Cybercriminals are constantly finding new ways to exploit digital systems. The stats speak for themselves. A Cybersecurity Ventures report found that by 2025, cybercrime is projected to rack up $10.5 trillion in damages, up from $3 trillion reported in 2015. Despite the prevalence of digital banking, physical security remains crucial. The FBI’s 2022 Bank Crime Statistics Report documented 1,612 bank robberies in that year alone. These incidents demonstrate why physical security must be integral to a comprehensive protection strategy. It helps banks address various security aspects, from preventing bank robberies to countering internal threats. We’re in the midst of a changing world. Security is transitioning from once-siloed functions to a united front in which digital and physical security teams collaborate by sharing information and resources to address threats more proactively. This strategy supports a more coordinated response to incidents and improves overall safety.

The complexity of risks that bridge the physical and IT security worlds highlights the need for a security-first culture. Physical security involves the mitigation of threats such as theft, vandalism, and unauthorized access to sensitive areas, while cybersecurity faces cyberattacks, data breaches, and phishing scams. A threat on the physical side can often become a security problem on the cyber side and vice versa. Addressing them all requires advanced security protocols, continuous monitoring, and employee training. Organizations must integrate security into every aspect of their operations to navigate these like-minded yet separate functions. A security-first culture ensures that all employees prioritize security in their daily activities, from entry-level staff to top executives. This culture promotes vigilance, encourages a proactive mindset, and fosters a collective responsibility for maintaining a secure environment. But how do you get there?

A security-minded culture starts at the top because if senior leaders don’t value security, then they can’t expect employees to follow suit. Executives in the C-suite must lead by example; part of that means integrating security into every corner of a business. That also means that security must be a strategic business function within the organization, and leaders must focus on promoting security’s profile across the enterprise. The next step is aligning security throughout the organization. Employees must understand why security matters to them and the business. While we see an increase in the demand for organizations to improve security, there needs to be more proactive action on engaging the employee base beyond the onboarding period. Most organizations only provide employees with elementary-grade security training, but modern risks make this approach ineffective. As the traditional boundaries of security meld together, leaders must change the mindset of their teams regarding the role they play in keeping the organization safe—and that role is significant. The key is developing a holistic security strategy that incorporates all aspects of security—including all stakeholders—of the business. This should be a strategy that breaks down departmental barriers and creates a culture of security responsibility where every team member plays a valuable part in ensuring the safe and secure future of the organization.

