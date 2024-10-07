Reclaiming childlike wonder: How to leverage AI to boost your team’s creativity

BY Michael Houston3 minute read

There’s a pervasive fear that AI will homogenize work by replacing human ingenuity with predictable, formulaic outputs. But across the advertising industry, we’re seeing the opposite. We’re witnessing a renaissance of creative thinking, fueled by the very technology that many fear.

Why? Because AI is allowing us to regain a vital quality that deteriorates in adulthood: childlike wonder. When my daughter was just six months old, I took her to the deep end of the pool and let her go. Not because I’m a terrible dad, but because I knew that babies have a direct line to primitive reflexes, involuntary motor responses originating in the brainstem that facilitate survival. It’s as if they’re born knowing how to swim, but their natural ability fades if not nurtured. Creativity is much the same: We’re born with it, but somewhere along the way, we’re programmed to ignore our innate sense of wonder. I believe that truly creative ideas, the kind that move people and shift culture, will always come from the messy, unpredictable brilliance of the human mind. But AI, specifically through tools like large language models, is providing a powerful new playground where people can shed their rigidity, unlearn lazy mental habits, and embrace the boundless creativity that lies dormant within us all.

If you effectively upskill your workforce to become proficient in AI tools, you can invigorate your people and convert that sense of wonder into growth for your business. Here’s how: 1. CULTIVATE A CULTURE OF EXPERIMENTATION Businesses should embrace a diverse toolkit that challenges assumptions.

At WPP, our AI-powered operating system, WPP Open, houses a vibrant garden of AI tools that make the creative palette limitless. With multiple AI models working in concert, we’re not confined to the limitations of a single approach. This open operating system allows creatives to “curate” their own toolbox and expresses their ideas via these unique configurations. Fostering a culture of experimentation, encouraging your teams to “get dirty,” and embracing the inevitable failures that accompany true innovation will yield great long-term results. Just as a diverse workforce sparks new ideas, a diverse toolkit challenges assumptions and pushes boundaries. 2. FOCUS ON AUGMENTATION, NOT AUTOMATION

Frame AI as a powerful tool that won’t replace your people, but will instead augment their abilities and talents. After all, our clients aren’t choosing us for our AI prowess alone. They’re drawn to our ability to deliver fresh, unexpected ideas. Take humor, for example, a uniquely human domain (for the time being, anyway). As much as I’ve tried, coaxing a truly good joke from AI has proven elusive. Creativity requires more than just information processing; it demands craftsmanship, style, and an innate understanding of human emotion. AI provides the raw materials, a stream of information, and inspiration. But it’s the human touch that transforms data into something meaningful. It’s that inexplicable moment in the creative process where logic takes a backseat and intuition takes over. It’s the audacity to choose brat green over mustard green, or “weird” over other political jabs—decisions driven not by algorithms, but by a gut feeling and a spark of human whimsy that makes no sense, yet is just right.

AI won’t accept responsibility for a failed campaign. It won’t feel the sting of rejection or the thrill of success. But it can push your people to take bolder risks. 3. DEMOCRATIZE ACCESS TO AI The creative department isn’t the only engine of growth in your company, nor should it be the exclusive realm of creativity. That’s why it’s critical to make AI tools readily available across your organization, to empower everyone from marketing and sales to product development and customer service to leverage its capabilities and cultivate their own sense of wonder.