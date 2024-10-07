The biohacking boom: Tips for investing in human improvement

BY Milan Kordestani6 minute read

For decades, Silicon Valley has been a hotbed of innovation, not just in technology but in the relentless pursuit of human potential. In the early days, icons like Steve Jobs experimented with psychedelics in an effort to expand their minds and unlock new levels of creativity.

Today, a new generation of tech entrepreneurs and founders, identifying as transhumanists, are taking this ethos to unprecedented heights. No longer content with traditional self-improvement techniques, these biohackers are experimenting with cutting-edge methods to enhance their bodies and minds, all in the name of optimization and longevity. Biohacking not only offers strategies to improve ourselves as individuals, but also presents investment opportunities for future-oriented tech funders who want to play a part in humanity’s growth as a species. THE EVOLUTION OF TRANSHUMANISM AMONG TECHNOLOGISTS

A new wave of transhumanists are leveraging the latest advancements in science and technology to push the boundaries of human biology. In home labs, bathrooms, and kitchens across Silicon Valley, biohackers are experimenting with peptides, nootropics, and meticulously designed supplement regimens—sometimes consuming hundreds of pills and powder supplements a day. Armed with tools like genetic testing and blood analysis, they are not just tweaking their biology, but attempting to reprogram it entirely, aiming for longer, healthier, and more optimal lives. Entrepreneur and venture capitalist Bryan Johnson, who has spent millions on a team of doctors and various biohacking techniques to reverse aging, represents the extreme end of the spectrum. Johnson’s meticulous approach, which includes consuming a staggering number of supplements daily, tracking his biological data obsessively, and undergoing cutting-edge skin laser treatments, has set a new standard in the biohacking community. Peter Thiel, the billionaire co-founder of PayPal and an early investor in Facebook, is another pivotal figure in the biohacking movement. Thiel has long been fascinated by the idea of extending human life, investing millions in various anti-aging research initiatives and startups. He has also expressed interest in more controversial areas, such as parabiosis—the transfusion of young blood into older individuals in the hopes of rejuvenating their bodies.

WAYS TO INTEGRATE BIOHACKING INTO ENTREPRENEURSHIP Business leaders can leverage biohacking techniques to optimize their personal well-being and performance. This can involve incorporating practices like meditation, mindfulness, data-backed nutrition and supplements, and strategic exercise into daily routines. For today’s data-obsessed entrepreneurs, biohacking holds a unique allure in terms of informational control. The ability to leverage wearable technology. self-tracking apps, and full-body Dexa scans to gather a wealth of personal health data resonates deeply with their analytical mindset. Whether it’s experimenting with nootropics to improve cognitive performance or optimizing sleep cycles to maximize productivity, these self-collected data points provide valuable feedback and a sense of control. By prioritizing their own well-being, business leaders can set a positive example for their employees, improve their decision-making abilities, and enhance their overall quality of life.

Entrepreneurs can incorporate biohacking principles into their businesses in a variety of ways to enhance employee well-being and productivity. For example, companies can offer employee wellness programs that include red light therapy, body scans, PEMF mats and chairs, meditation rooms, or access to breathwork or mental health apps. Additionally, businesses can provide wearable tech for health feedback, blue light-blocking glasses or screens to reduce eye strain, and partner with nootropic companies to offer brain-boosting supplements. Companies like Google and Apple (both of which produce their own wearable fitness devices) have been offering biohacking services as employee benefits for years, starting a trend in care and support of employees beyond just a ‘company gym.’ By integrating these biohacking practices into their business strategies, entrepreneurs can differentiate themselves from competitors, attract top talent, and create a positive and productive work environment. The biohacking space also offers exciting investment opportunities, particularly in emerging technologies and promising startups. As the industry continues to grow, there is a surge in innovative companies developing cutting-edge solutions in areas such as genetic engineering, personalized medicine, and wearable technology. These startups have the potential to disrupt traditional healthcare and wellness markets, offering investors significant returns.

By investing in biohacking, investors can contribute to the advancement of human health and well-being while also capitalizing on the growth potential of this emerging industry. INDUSTRY CHALLENGES FOR INVESTORS As with any emerging technology, investors should seriously consider getting involved in the biohacking market—but with caution. The industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by advancements in technology, increasing consumer interest in health, and a growing awareness of the potential benefits of biohacking. What was once considered a fringe approach is now mainstream, with experts predicting the biohacking market will reach $63 billion by 2028. As the biohacking industry continues to evolve, it offers a unique opportunity for investors to capitalize on cutting-edge innovations and contribute to the development of groundbreaking technologies.

The regulatory landscape surrounding biohacking is complex and evolving, posing significant challenges for investors and entrepreneurs. While some biohacking practices, such as the use of dietary supplements, are relatively unregulated, others, like the development and use of genetically engineered organisms or experimental medical treatments, fall into gray areas of oversight. This regulatory uncertainty can create a challenging environment for businesses operating in the biohacking space, as they may face legal and financial risks if their activities are not in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Additionally, the regulatory landscape can vary significantly between different jurisdictions, making it difficult for companies to navigate the legal complexities associated with operating in multiple markets. It may also be worth waiting until after the 2024 presidential election in the U.S. to make investment decisions, as the campaigns have different perspectives on the FDA and regulation. The example of the complicated rise of peptides demonstrates the risks and rewards of investing in biohacking. One class of peptides, known as GLP-1 mimetics, has gained particular attention for its ability to help users shed pounds without drastic lifestyle changes. Products like Semaglutide (marketed as Ozempic and Wegovy) have become household names, earning Danish producer Novo Nordisk more money in 2023 than the entire rest of the Danish GDP. But the pharmaceutical industry and regulatory bodies like the FDA have begun to scrutinize peptide use more closely, citing concerns about long-term safety and the lack of rigorous clinical trials on humans.

Investors must be cautious not to allow short-term success to push them to ignore the impact that regulation could have on new product development in the biohacking space. WISE INVESTING IN THE BIOHACKING SPACE Smart investors will thus be wary of red flags in the biohacking space. First, rigorous scientific research is crucial for evaluating biohacking technologies. While many biohacking practices are based on anecdotal evidence or personal testimonials, it’s essential to assess whether claims are supported by peer-reviewed studies. Companies that rely heavily on hype or unsubstantiated claims may be trying to mask underlying deficiencies in their technology. It’s important to seek out companies that have conducted rigorous scientific research to validate their claims.

Second, as with most emerging technologies, exaggerated claims and unrealistic expectations are common in the biohacking industry. Some companies may overpromise the benefits of their products or services, leading to disappointment and financial loss for investors. It’s crucial to critically evaluate claims and avoid investing in companies that seem too good to be true. Finally, a focus on short-term gains can be a red flag for investors. Companies that prioritize immediate profits over long-term sustainability and ethical considerations may be more likely to engage in risky or unethical practices. Investors should look for companies with a strong commitment to ethical business practices and a focus on building a sustainable future. As the biohacking movement continues to gain momentum, it presents a complex landscape for business leaders. While the potential rewards are significant, careful consideration of the risks is essential. The regulatory environment is evolving, and the ethical implications of biohacking are still being explored. By understanding the red flags and leveraging emerging opportunities, individuals can navigate this exciting field with informed decision-making.