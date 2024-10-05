Famed designer Stefan Sagmeister shares 35 years’ worth of his never-before-seen sketchbooks

Stefan Sagmeister is one of the most famous designers in the world, known for projects ranging from album covers for the Rolling Stones and David Byrne to branding for Levis and BMW to his experimental documentary on happiness. With an emphasis on an artist’s hand, Sagmeister cut through a century of strict geometries to define the visual style of the ’90s in ever-evolving work continuing today.

But before any of these ideas was realized, first, it was sketched.

As part of a recent retrospective at SVA, running through October 12, Sagmeister reprinted about 35 years of his sketchbooks tracing back to his time as a college student, which contain the musings that brought him to the Lou Reed and Aerosmith covers and to the many moments for which he’d use his own body as a canvas.

Generously shared with Fast Company Design, it’s a delight to explore Sagmeister’s books—full of references that are sometimes iconic and sometimes lost to the churn of brands and search engines. Such is the result of work never intended to be seen by the public, even for an auteur known for putting everything of himself out there.