Durk Kingma is just the latest OpenAI cofounder to join the rival AI company.

Why the OpenAI-to-Anthropic pipeline remains so strong

[Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images]

BY Janya Sundar3 minute read

The pipeline from OpenAI to Anthropic remains strong as ever, with cofounder Durk Kingma becoming the latest high-profile figure to make the move. On Tuesday, Kingma, one of the lesser-known cofounders of OpenAI, joined Anthropic, best known for developing the rival AI chatbot Claude. 

In a series of posts on X, Kingma revealed that he’ll be working mostly remotely, from the Netherlands (where he’s based), but didn’t say which Anthropic team he’ll be joining—or leading.

“Anthropic’s approach to AI development resonates significantly with my own beliefs; looking forward to contributing to Anthropic’s mission of developing powerful AI systems responsibly,” Kingma wrote on X.  “Can’t wait to work with their talented team, including a number of great ex-colleagues from OpenAI and Google, and tackle the challenges ahead!”

Kingma holds a PhD in machine learning from the University of Amsterdam and spent several years as a doctoral fellow at Google before joining OpenAI’s founding team as a research scientist. After leading OpenAI’s algorithms team, Kingma joined Google Brain (later merged with DeepMind) in 2018, where he focused on generative models for text, image, and video.

Kingma follows a trio of leaders who announced their departures last week: chief research officer Bob McGrew; VP of research Barret Zoph; and chief technology officer Mira Murati, who briefly took over as interim CEO when the board fired Sam Altman last November. 

As of now, only three members of the original OpenAI founding team remain: CEO Sam Altman, research scientist Wojciech Zaremba, and company president Greg Brockman (who is currently on sabbatical until the end of the year). 

Anthropic, founded in 2021 by seven former OpenAI employees, aims to position itself as more safety-centered alternative to OpenAI. CEO Dario Amodei, previously VP of research at OpenAI, split from the company due to its growing commercial focus. Amodei brought with him a number of ex-OpenAI employees to launch Anthropic, including OpenAI’s former policy lead Jack Clark.

Janya Sundar is an editorial intern for Fast Company, where she writes about the intersection of business, media, and technology. . She is currently a senior at Northwestern University studying journalism, economics, and data science More

