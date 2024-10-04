Why the OpenAI-to-Anthropic pipeline remains so strong

The pipeline from OpenAI to Anthropic remains strong as ever, with cofounder Durk Kingma becoming the latest high-profile figure to make the move. On Tuesday, Kingma, one of the lesser-known cofounders of OpenAI, joined Anthropic, best known for developing the rival AI chatbot Claude.

In a series of posts on X, Kingma revealed that he’ll be working mostly remotely, from the Netherlands (where he’s based), but didn’t say which Anthropic team he’ll be joining—or leading.

“Anthropic’s approach to AI development resonates significantly with my own beliefs; looking forward to contributing to Anthropic’s mission of developing powerful AI systems responsibly,” Kingma wrote on X. “Can’t wait to work with their talented team, including a number of great ex-colleagues from OpenAI and Google, and tackle the challenges ahead!”

Kingma holds a PhD in machine learning from the University of Amsterdam and spent several years as a doctoral fellow at Google before joining OpenAI’s founding team as a research scientist. After leading OpenAI’s algorithms team, Kingma joined Google Brain (later merged with DeepMind) in 2018, where he focused on generative models for text, image, and video.