This ex-Microsoft executive-turned-CEO is betting on ‘gritty tech’

Modern CEO readers may have first met Toni Townes-Whitley in this newsletter a year ago, when she became CEO of Science Applications International Corp., or SAIC, a technology company based in Reston, Virginia. She’s spent the past 12 months realigning the company for growth after it posted three or four years of fairly flat results. (Revenue for SAIC’s fiscal 2024 was $7.4 billion, down 3% from the year earlier, due partly to some divestitures and contract completions. Revenue in 2023 was up about 4%.) Townes-Whitley, who previously served as president of U.S.-regulated industries at Microsoft, sees opportunity in providing higher-margin work such as “anything as a service” cloud services and consulting for SAIC’s core customers in the Department of Defense and intelligence agencies. She also sees opportunity in using SAIC’s collective expertise to increase work for other government-sector customers such as the State Department, Department of Veterans Affairs, and health agencies. The gritty truth While her counterparts at other tech companies often like to boast about their latest applications, systems, and software in futuristic or lofty ways, Townes-Whitley touts SAIC’s strength in what she calls “gritty tech.”

“Gritty is when you’re in a mission-critical environment. It’s how you receive data, how you integrate with old and new systems [in a way] that people think is seamless,” she says. “We do all that integration; we make all those connections. Does it feel a little blue collar? Maybe. But we love getting into technology at that level.” Other engagements SAIC cites as examples of gritty tech include warfighter and flight simulations for different branches of the U.S. military and a portfolio of products for rocket artillery systems. Smart tech made simpler Townes-Whitley is quick to note that gritty doesn’t mean “old school.” She says SAIC has developed tools for using artificial intelligence (AI), the hottest topic in technology right now. But her customers aren’t sitting in skyscrapers or home offices using copilots to help them create images for a presentation. “When we think of AI, it has to be the most secure; it has to be low code or no code,” she says. “We’re supporting warfighters deployed where there’s no data center. They’re out in very tough environments. They’ve got to be able to access and understand this data very quickly. So, we’ve got to make easy and relatable AI.”

