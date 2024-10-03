‘Work is not the place to be your best self’: TikTok reacts to survey on why Gen Zers are getting fired

Gen Z is back in the headlines. (Color me shocked.) This time, they’re getting fired. According to a new report , six in 10 employers say they have already given Gen Z workers the boot after hiring them fresh out of college earlier this year.

After experiencing a number of issues with young new hires, one in six bosses say they’re hesitant to hire college grads again, with one in seven bosses admitting that they may avoid hiring them altogether next year. Three-quarters of the companies surveyed by the website Intelligent.com said some or all of their recent graduate hires were unsatisfactory in one way or another.

TikTok creator @justwaynecreative, who works in an organization that hires recent graduates, weighed in on the issue. In his video, which has amassed 176.9K views, he points to a distinct mindset around the individual among Gen Z workers: “that they have a special idea of what is and isnt, what should and shouldnt be.”

@justwaynecreative added that Gen Z has snatched the “entitlement” title from millennials’ open arms. “No generation has ever had more accommodations, more specializations, more curation than Gen Z,” he said.