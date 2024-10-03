McDonald’s is finally bringing this super-popular sandwich to the U.S. Here’s why

BY Jennifer Mattson2 minute read

Sure, everyone loves a Big Mac, but a Chicken Big Mac?

That sandwich has appeared on McDonald’s menus around the world, and now, Americans will finally have a chance to see what the hype is all about. The Chicken Big Mac will drop next week, on October 10, at McDonald’s U.S. locations for a limited time while supplies last. The Chicken Big Mac is a twist on the original Big Mac, with two chicken patties instead of two beef burgers, and including sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce, and American cheese. Across the pond in the United Kingdom, the popular Chicken Big Mac sold out in just 10 days. McDonald’s is hoping it will do the same here. Previously, it tested the sandwich in Miami back in 2022.

According to McDonald’s, “it’s not not a Big Mac.” That’s McDonald’s speak for marketing the sandwich to both traditional Big Mac lovers and younger customers like Gen Z, as well as those looking for a cheaper alternative to the double-patty classic. “We’re excited to introduce it to a whole new generation of fans,” said Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer for McDonald’s USA, in a company statement. “By tapping into some of our fans’ biggest passions from dupe culture to live-streaming, we’re able to serve up more than just a sandwich. There truly is something for everyone to enjoy in this campaign.” CEO Chris Kempczinski said in the company’s most recent earnings call that McDonald’s is focused on adding “growth drivers like chicken” which now account for just as many sales as beef products.

The new Chicken Big Mac also comes as beef prices have gone up in the U.S., with ground beef averaging $5.58 per pound in August, according to Bloomberg. Chicken, meanwhile, is generally cheaper than beef. McDonald’s fights to stay competitive The new menu item also comes as budget-conscious customers have been turning away from the Golden Arches over rising prices. A McDonald’s medium fries costs 44% more today than it did five years ago, and an $18 Big Mac meal in Connecticut recently went viral for the high price tag. To stay competitive, McDonald’s has been turning to lower-cost, limited-time value meals, hoping to bolster sales.