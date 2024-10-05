Why the UAW is threatening strikes against Stellantis again

BY The Conversation5 minute read

These labor actions would be happening less than one year after the UAW secured historic deals with Detroit’s three big automakers that followed strikes by thousands of its members. The Conversation U.S. asked Marick Masters, a Wayne State University scholar of labor, politics, and business issues, to explain why the union could be on the verge of a new round of strikes and other developments that are keeping the UAW in the news. What’s behind the rift between the UAW and Stellantis? On September 16, 2024, the UAW filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against Stellantis.

Stellantis’s sales have declined sharply around the world, including in North America over the past year. The company’s profits fell by nearly 50% in the first half of 2024. Stellantis has laid off almost 2,500 workers at a plant in Warren, Michigan, and the company has indicated that it could furlough more employees. The UAW argues that Stellantis has other options, such as holding back on raises for its top executives. What’s going on with Ford? The UAW announced that it had authorized a strike at midnight on September 26, 2024, that would have involved about 500 tool-and-die workers at the Dearborn, Michigan, factory where Ford produces its popular F-150 pickup trucks.

UAW Local 600 and Ford had been negotiating for more than a year on a local agreement that expired in 2023 at the same time the national agreement did. The two sides reached a tentative agreement on September 25, 2024, averting a strike. The main points of contention with Ford were job security, outsourcing and wage parity for skilled trades. I believe Fain has earned high marks for his performance since taking office in March 2023. He led the UAW through an innovative strike, using a new strategy to simultaneously negotiate contracts with Detroit’s Big Three automakers. Those deals substantially increased wages and provided for billions of dollars in new investments in the U.S. that would enhance job stability for the union’s members.

While leading the UAW through the 2023 strikes and seeking to attract new members, Fain has opened and expanded direct lines of communication with the union’s rank and file. For example, he frequently does livestreamed presentations to update members and make important announcements. He also makes many visits to strike and organizing sites to convey the UAW’s message to members and their local communities. But there are setbacks and tensions, too. Fain and the rest of the UAW’s leadership are still contending with a strict oversight process led by Neil Barofsky, the federal monitor for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. He was appointed in 2021 to make sure that the union would be corruption-free following a settlement the UAW reached in 2020 with the federal government. The settlement closed a multiyear corruption probe that resulted in convictions and prison sentences for several of the union’s leaders who were found guilty of embezzlement, racketeering, and other crimes.