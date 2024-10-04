Why airlines are turning to Starlink for in-flight Wi-Fi

BY Jack Kuhr4 minute read

Last week, Air France was the latest major airline to announce it will be moving its in-flight Wi-Fi to the Starlink network, offering it for free to members of its frequent flier program.

Starlink overtook a group of GEO providers, including Anuvu, Intelsat, Panasonic Avionics, and Orange Business, across a fleet of over 200 aircraft. The announcement comes just weeks after United Airlines also revealed it will be moving its in-flight connectivity service to Starlink across 2,500 aircraft. Hippo dinner With a robust network of 6,000-plus Starlink laser-linked satellites beaming down 200-350 Mbps connectivity to airplanes—compared to around 20 Mbps from GEO providers—Starlink has begun gobbling up major airline contracts, Hungry Hungry Hippos–style. And a plus for consumers everywhere: Airlines are moving en masse to offer their Wi-Fi for free.

200 Mbps Wi-Fi offered for free sounds pretty good to me. What’s in it for the airlines? Is Starlink going for the sweep? What happens to the GEOs? Why bless us all with free Wi-Fi? JetBlue became the first airline to announce free Wi-Fi in 2017. Six years later, Delta followed suit. The domino effect is picking up seemingly unstoppable momentum, with United Airlines, Air France, Hawaiian Airlines, and Qatar Airlines recently announcing free service as well. Once you go free . . . Marques Brownlee, one of the biggest tech reviewers in the world, often emphasizes his number-one rule for monetization on the internet: Once a product is offered for free, it is very hard to get consumers to pay for it again. He ironically became a victim of his own rule when he released a paid iPhone wallpaper app last week and was subsequently ridiculed by the internet, which hates to pay for anything.

