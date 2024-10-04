We’ve entered the AI grift era

For years, Y Combinator has been revered as a highly selective startup accelerator with a hit rate that far exceeds the law of averages. But one of its latest companies has raised a few eyebrows, and prompted questions about whether AI grifters have caught up with the innovators.

PearAI, an AI-powered code editor, launched last week as part of the Y Combinator program. Its founder, Duke Pan, posted on X that he left a lucrative job to cofound the company, and that PearAI is in fact a fork—or clone—of two preexisting tools: VS Code and Continue. So far, all legal, though perhaps questionable. (But at least Pan admitted his product is a fork—and Pear’s FAQ highlights 11 differences between itself and Continue.)

However, Pan admitted in a subsequent post within hours of the initial announcement that Pear altered the open-source license of Continue, creating instead a closed-source license—something that is seen as a no-no.

That’s the formal, journalistic summary of what he said. Here’s what he actually posted on X: “dawg i chatgpt’d the license, anyone is free to use our app for free for whatever they want. if there’s a problem with the license just lmk i’ll change it. we busy building rn can’t be bothered with legal.”