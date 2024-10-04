We’ve entered the AI grift era

For years, Y Combinator has been revered as a highly selective startup accelerator with a hit rate that far exceeds the law of averages. But one of its latest companies has raised a few eyebrows, and prompted questions about whether AI grifters have caught up with the innovators.
PearAI, an AI-powered code editor, launched last week as part of the Y Combinator program. Its founder, Duke Pan, posted on X that he left a lucrative job to cofound the company, and that PearAI is in fact a fork—or clone—of two preexisting tools: VS Code and Continue. So far, all legal, though perhaps questionable. (But at least Pan admitted his product is a fork—and Pear’s FAQ highlights 11 differences between itself and Continue.)
However, Pan admitted in a subsequent post within hours of the initial announcement that Pear altered the open-source license of Continue, creating instead a closed-source license—something that is seen as a no-no.
That’s the formal, journalistic summary of what he said. Here’s what he actually posted on X: “dawg i chatgpt’d the license, anyone is free to use our app for free for whatever they want. if there’s a problem with the license just lmk i’ll change it. we busy building rn can’t be bothered with legal.”
The flippancy with which the issue of taking an open-source, free-to-access tool and reskinning it to join Y Combinator, then offering a blasé explanation, is certainly jarring, and maybe damning for Pan’s project. But there’s an even darker element to the whole ordeal: It shows what happens when a fast-growing, unchecked industry is buoyed by a boatload of cash.
Funding for AI firms reached $23.2 billion in the second quarter of the year—the highest level on record, according to analyst firm CB Insights. The number of deals brokered also hit a rebound from previous quarters of decline, with nearly 950 deals recorded by CB Insights in that three-month period.
There’s no suggestion that Pan or his cofounder sought to deliberately mislead people about Pear, and since their mistake has been identified, they’ve taken action to remediate it. Pan later posted a remorseful message on X admitting they’d “screwed up.”