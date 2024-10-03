There’s another Tesla Cybertruck recall, this time affecting over 27,000 units

Tesla’s Cybertuck has had a rough time since the vehicles were released to the public. And now things are even worse: Tesla announced on Thursday is was recalling up to 27,185 Cybertrucks because of a new default found with the vehicle.

This is now the fifth recall the Tesla Cybertruck has experienced since January 2024, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Previous recalls have been due to issues with the windshield and truck bed trim and defective accelerator pedals. A full breakdown of the Cybertruck’s problems can be seen here.

The latest Cybertruck recall

So what’s the latest issue that’s caused the fifth Cybertruck recall of the year? According to the NHTSA’s recall notice (Campaign Number: 24V718000), the Cybertruck’s rearview camera image may not display or be delayed in displaying an image. This delay increases the risk of a crash since the driver may not see what is behind them.

“On certain affected vehicles, under certain conditions, the vehicle system (including the rearview image) may not complete a shutdown process before the system is commanded to boot-up,” the safety recall states. “If the driver starts a backing event before the vehicle system completes its shut down and boot-up, the rearview image may not display within two seconds of placing the vehicle in reverse as required by FMVSS 111, S6.2.3.”