Waymo’s fortune cookies reveal just how far ahead of Tesla’s robotaxis it is

BY Rob Walker4 minute read

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture.

Diners at dozens of San Francisco’s Chinese restaurants found something unexpected in their fortune cookies this week: an ad for Waymo, the self-driving-vehicle company. “The future is here,” the paper slip pronounces, with a QR code linking to the Waymo One autonomous ride-hailing app. A tech company promo showing up in a fortune cookie struck some as an only-in-SF moment. Waymo also operates in Phoenix and Los Angeles, and just started offering rides in Austin. The company says it provides 100,000 rides weekly across markets, and recently announced a partnership with Uber in Austin and Atlanta next year. And that future-is-here theme is actually the throughline of a larger campaign of outdoor and social-media ads in multiple markets touting a driverless future that has, in fact, arrived—where rush hour becomes a time to relax or prepare for a date or even practice the French horn while your Waymo takes you wherever you’re going. Only in San Francisco do you open a fortune cookie and find a Waymo ad pic.twitter.com/FKH2qEwRBI — Biz Carson (@bizcarson) September 27, 2024 But the fortune cookie stunt is actually a San Francisco-specific campaign: The company distributed “hundreds of thousands” of cookies with its custom fortunes to more than 30 restaurants across the city, according to a Waymo statement to Fast Company. The fortunes include “Steer your own destiny,” “The future is what you make it,” and other similar on-brand sentiments.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters