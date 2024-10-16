How CRE investors are embracing AI for real results

BY JLL7 minute read

As the hype around generative artificial intelligence (AI) turns into a more sober assessment of its true capabilities, stakeholders in the real estate market are starting to think about where it should be used first. For commercial real estate (CRE) investors in particular, generative AI represents an opportunity to innovate. But why invest in the expense? What are the key justifications? In short, there are three big reasons right now. CRE investors should investigate AI to:

1. Remain resilient in shaky market conditions

Inflation is persistent and eats away at net operating income health. And most critically for CRE investors, the hybrid work revolution has made attendance levels in buildings chronically low. For instance, across all global regions, fewer than 45% of organizations surveyed by JLL reported employees coming into the office five days a week. This current climate is shrinking the demand for space, particularly offices, in a way that challenges the foundation of investor business models. The old real estate investment model that relied on low interest, middling occupancy levels, and highly consistent attendance is no longer feasible. 2. Control costs

Controlling costs can primarily be achieved by gleaning operational and strategic insights about where money is spent. Budgets are tight, and due to market conditions, risks are high. Rather than simply being seen as an experimental expenditure, AI should be seen as a means to alleviate the pain. 3. Boost staff productivity

Fundamentally, AI solutions have been designed, and are being iterated, to be productivity tools. Deployed appropriately, AI tools enable users to interact more effectively with databases, informational documents, and collaborative platforms by quickly summarizing large amounts of data. For example, more than 1,000 employees across Capital Markets and LaSalle—both divisions within JLL that deal with investor clients—already use the in-house JLL GPT tool on a weekly basis to complete their work tasks. They use it to automate email creation and accounting invoices and to boost the efficiency of coding production. These are small tasks, but replicated across thousands of employees, this is a large-scale test case for boosting organizational productivity.

FOUR WAYS THAT AI CAN DEMONSTRABLY HELP: 1. Automate small parts of property management processes for substantive productivity gains One use case is the document review process. For example, a project manager at a real estate investment firm works with software partners who look at the design efficiency of new builds using generative AI. This tool helps identify potential discrepancies between spatial requirements and architectural concept drawings. If a specification outlines certain spatial dimensions for a lift, and a drawing shows divergence from this plan in its measurement, then the software flags it. This solution can also highlight potential contradictions related to timeline commitments within a single, but long, planning document. Doing so directly contributes to financial risk management objectives, helping to prevent costly design mistakes through the supply chain that is needed to create the asset. Another use case is training a generative AI model on an internal database that monitors specific properties and suggests process adjustments. For example, Landsec says it has already deployed analytical AI methods in some of its back-of-house processes, reducing process time by 75%. One way Landsec is doing this is by improving its building management systems operations and trialling predictive as well as AI-driven technology to optimize heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. Such practices can also support environmental, social, and governance reporting on the portfolio.

2. Re-examine the delivery process behind outsourced and insourced services From the interviews,* we heard that end users thought AI could help automate the delivery of outsourced services, such as lease management, brokerage, and legal assistance during lease purchases. This possibility cuts across multiple aspects of administrative tasks, such as: Real estate and financial document search: One area ripe for reworking is the abstraction, summarization, and tracking of changes to various document types. Since documents in real estate transactions are often very large, this can be a huge time saver. For instance, leasing teams at JLL are using APIs to extract numeric values from different clauses in their client invoices. Collectively, this process saves hours of time for these employees, which can instead be spent on more complex tasks.



Broker report delivery: AI can help speed up the turnaround time for brokerage reports. If you know that parts of the report creation process can be automated, then the broker can skip to a review stage, speeding up the delivery to the end client. An AI model can also be trained to rapidly scan internal and online databases to spot properties of interest to a client, if the model has detailed historical knowledge of previous sites that the client was interested in or purchased/leased.



Terms and conditions of legal counsel services: AI can help reduce the time spent reviewing legal documents, which in turn can potentially reduce the billable hours you pay for the services. For instance, Orbital Witness (invested in by JLL Spark) can automate part of the legal document review process, thereby freeing up time for lawyers and other legal staff to focus on more complex tasks. The above are just some examples of where AI can challenge existing outsourcing models. When AI can simplify a previously manual process and save time on delivery, customers should renegotiate terms and conditions to ensure that they do not overpay. Their payment for services should instead be concentrated on the expertise-driven value that a generic AI model cannot replicate.

3. Streamline both data and language reviews in asset risk monitoring activities A long-standing issue with deploying any type of monitoring equipment is the sheer volume of data it produces—and the cost associated with properly interpreting the data and then communicating insights to relevant stakeholders. The data from internet of things (IoT) sensors is often highly unstructured and needs a lot of processing before an end user can make sense of any patterns within it. During our interview fieldwork for this research,** we learned that a UK-based land and asset development firm is using IoT sensors to measure the flow of water in pipes to identify potential sources of leakage. This process is being achieved by using an analytical AI model and acts as a preventive measure to help future-proof assets, thereby improving net operating income and the financial health of development projects. This is a good example of using AI technology to safeguard the structural integrity of a building.

Additionally, Building Engines, a JLL company, recently announced that its Prism software solution can integrate with insurance risk solution company Jones Software to optimize certificates of insurance, minimizing the need for landlords, tenants, and vendors to send countless emails in their efforts to verify compliance. Prism uses Jones Software’s AI-powered two-phase verification, which identifies gaps in insurance documents and auto-generates emails to flag them. 4. Train centralized data models to interrogate data more smartly Historically, the biggest challenge with interrogating various pieces of information about a potential investment opportunity was organizing them in a way that enables fruitful interpretation. This would involve extensive data cleaning, formatting, and integration. Now, AI speeds up this process and simplifies the interface for interacting with the data.

For example, Orbital Witness helps teams in the legal and property sectors store all the data related to due diligence for a property acquisition in one place. The solution enables them to locate and order information in a highly structured manner. By using generative AI to train the Orbital Witness data model to recognize keywords and notions in the documents that the tool reviews, the company allows AI to search them more efficiently than a human. The tool can also use the insights to generate a range of report templates for communicating the information to relevant stakeholders. One interviewee expressed the desire to use a generative AI model to ask highly specific questions that would typically take multiple clicks and user-driven manipulation of multiple databases to identify. For instance, if a local investor in Edinburgh wants to identify the locations and characteristics of “townhouses nearby,” AI could provide a full report in a more structured, rapid manner than a user-driven search.

HOW TO APPROACH AN AI DEPLOYMENT IN CRE When using AI in your real estate company, start with small, manageable tasks. Automating report templates can be a great starting point. This demonstrates the value of AI and showcases its scalability within the organization. To mitigate AI risks, establish strict governance policies covering privacy, data protection, operational guidelines, and an adaptable process for ongoing improvements. This commitment to assessing performance ensures that AI-generated results meet high standards and align with regulations. This strategy not only justifies the costs of incorporating AI but also helps address the main challenge of maintaining output quality. By focusing on practical, step-by-step enhancements and rigorous quality control, you can harness the potential of AI while minimizing risks, paving the way for more ambitious applications as the technology continues to develop.