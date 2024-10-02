How Uber and Lyft are funding opposition efforts over San Francisco transit ballot

Proposition L is the initiative (formerly the Community Transit Act) and it would create a new tax on ride-hailing companies, such as Uber, Lyft, and Waymo, and use those funds to restore transit services across the city. Right now, the SF Municipal Transit Association, which runs the Muni system, is facing a deficit in excess of $239 million annually, starting in 2026. That could lead to both jobs and services being cut.

Under Prop L, the city would tax the companies’ gross receipts—or total revenue—that they earn within San Francisco starting January 1. The Controller’s Office estimated that the measure would give cash-strapped Muni an additional $25 million in funding every year.

It’s no surprise that rideshare companies, which have struggled to reach and keep profitability, are disinterested in losing even more of their revenue gained. The opposition is arguing that the tax would lead to rides costing more, making services less accessible to riders, and causing drivers to ultimately lose out on earnings.