Bank of America outage: Customers report app and website glitches, panic over $0 balances

Bank of America customers reported difficulty accessing their bank accounts on Wednesday, with some saying they couldn’t log on, while others saw balances of $0 in their bank accounts.

The problem became apparent around 12:45 p.m. ET on Downdetector, which collects data on outages.

The issues spiked around 1:20 p.m. ET with a little over 20,200 reports of outages, which cited an array of problems, including Bank of America access issues via the app and browser. Some customers were not able to access their accounts at all, while others were reportedly able to access some but not all of their accounts. Others said fund transfers remained non-functional.

The cities where the most outage problems were reported on Downdector were: