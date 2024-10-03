How Hilaria Baldwin and ‘Vogue’ missed a golden opportunity to help working parents

Guess what word doesn’t appear in Vogue’s recent 1,000-word story on how Hilaria Baldwin takes care of her seven kids?

The story (accompanied by a nine-photo Instagram post that is also childcare-free) is one of those hour-by-hour summaries of a person’s day, starting with Baldwin waking up at 5 a.m. to head out for a run, and then ending at 8:30 p.m. with all the kids tucked into bed.

Baldwin and her husband, actor Alec Baldwin, have seven children together, from toddler age to 11 years old. But nowhere does the story mention all the household help the couple no doubt employs.

This isn’t just tone-deaf. It’s a giant missed opportunity.

Sure, for decades, women celebrities—and the media that covered them—collaborated to keep helpers out of the frame. There was pressure to perpetuate an idealized version of working motherhood, where women somehow do it all.