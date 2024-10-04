Burger King’s ad makes people mad, ‘The New York Times’ redesigns its app, and Beyoncé finally collabs with Levi’s

BY Grace Snelling4 minute read

This week in branding news, Burger King caused some outrage, The New York Times revamped its app, and Beyoncé starred in a retro ad for Levi’s. Here’s everything you need to know about the branding world this week.

[Image: Burger King UK] The news: A recent marketing choice has sparked debate about womens’ bodies, mansplaining, postnatal care, and the ethical lines that marketers should and shouldn’t cross. It’s a Burger King ad. Big picture: The spot in question, called “Bundles of joy,” was created by ad agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty London. It’s a series of social videos, as well as print images, showing real new moms digging into Burger King sandwiches as their first post-birth meal. The videos are real and raw, showing a moment that can often be deeply personal and vulnerable. Since it debuted late last week, the campaign has inspired a range of reactions, from commenters praising the “cleverness” of the idea to others going so far as to call it “immoral” and “wicked.” Some have even called for it to be banned. Why it matters: On the one hand, the ad does capture the post-birth period in a more realistic light than media is often inclined to do, which, as writer Eliza Williams points out, can be a damaging trope. Indeed, some have suggested that the ad’s main critics are coming off as mansplainers who simply want to nitpick women’s health choices after one of the most exhausting experiences possible.

However, in my opinion, journalist Jacqui Parr summed up the most pertinent critique in her analysis for Marketing Beat: “There is a pervading feeling that perhaps birth and death should remain protected from the reach of the ad sector—shouldn’t they? Or are we one step away from a tea brand positioning itself as the ideal choice for a ‘final cuppa’?” New look for NYT app The news: The New York Times redesigned its app for the first time in almost two decades this week—and it’s designed to be more breathable, readable, and discoverable than its predecessor. Big picture: The web remains The Times’s most defining platform, but the app has become increasingly important to the publication since its debut in 2008. Some 90% of subscribers return to the app the week after using it, and they tend to spend twice as much time reading in the app as they do on the web. While the original layout was relatively easy to follow, it mainly highlighted top political and scandal headlines, making it more difficult for users to sift through for other content. The new app features a top ribbon broken down into sections—like News, Lifestyle, and Opinion—that simplify the discovery process.

Why it matters: The genius of this UX is in the simplicity of its inspiration: a physical newspaper. Now, using The New York Times app feels a lot more like flipping through pages, easily navigating to articles of interest. While that might sound basic, it’s actually quite a feat to “flatten” information in a mobile format. “The app helps you breathe,” Alex Hardiman, chief product officer at The Times, told Fast Company. “You open it up, you can take a deep breath, and you don’t feel you’re rushing as much.” [Photo: Levi’s] Beyoncé x Levi’s The news: Months after Beyoncé released the track “Levii’s Jeans” on her iconic album Cowboy Carter, the Queen has officially teamed up with Levi’s for a full campaign. The first in a “series of chapters,” according to ad agency TBWA/Chiat/DAY LA, sees Beyoncé recreating a classic Levi’s commercial from 1985, “Laundrette.” Big picture: In a press release, Beyoncé pointed to the Levi’s as a hallmark of the “Americana uniform”—fitting, given that her album helped reignite the Western aesthetic in pop culture. She added that “Denim on denim has often been seen through a male lens, so this reimagining campaign, which celebrates the iconic female perspective, is important to me. I look forward to exploring innovative ways for our visions to align in empowering women and honoring their strength.”

