The mRNA advantage

The widespread release of COVID-19 vaccines helped break the world out of a pandemic lockdown. But beyond those life-changing jabs, the vaccines also helped introduce messenger RNA (mRNA) technology to a wider audience.
For drugmaker Moderna, the entrance of mRNA into the global consciousness was good news: The company has focused on the potential of mRNA since its founding in 2010 and in recent years has been touting the effectiveness of its mRNA technology to address pressing health issues beyond COVID. “COVID absolutely accelerated the public’s awareness and understanding of mRNA,” says Rose Loughlin, Moderna’s senior vice president of research and early development. “We think it’s important that folks are comfortable with this type of medicine because we can see it being used across such a wide set of applications.”
In a conversation with Loughlin, she discussed the advantage of mRNA in the drug-development process, as well as what makes Moderna’s path from the research lab to patient-ready treatments unique.
How has the increased awareness of mRNA led to more opportunities to expand its use?
For a lot of people, the COVID vaccine demonstrated that mRNA technology was mature enough to be used in vaccine and therapeutic settings. We’ve seen a lot of investments at the biotech level, and new companies starting up and exploring different applications of mRNA. Larger companies are also seeing that mRNA is an incredibly important modality and are working to understand where it can be applied.
I think one of the biggest impacts has been on the talent pool. When Moderna was starting and mRNA wasn’t that popular as a potential therapeutic modality, most people had to learn absolutely everything on the job. COVID was a turning point, and we’re starting to see people coming into the company with experience in the field. We have a very strong learning culture at Moderna, so we are comfortable bringing in people who haven’t had hands-on experience in mRNA because they bring other perspectives and learnings that are important when we’re developing the technology. Having people with that experience just helps accelerate our research.
What’s so appealing about mRNA compared to other drug development technologies?
The mRNA platform has a lot of really attractive features from a pharmaceutical perspective. One is that you can encode any protein you can imagine, and the body does the hard work of making that protein for you. From a therapeutic perspective, this means you can make complex proteins that might be more challenging for other companies to manufacture outside of the body and then give to patients as a drug.
The mRNA platform is so attractive because of the way mRNA encodes those proteins. We think about it as an information molecule. The mRNA used across our entire pipeline basically uses the same four nucleotides to do that. From a corporate strategy perspective, there are advantages to using the same technology across multiple programs. It allows us to invest our capital to have more impact on each program and ultimately more impact on patients.
How is Moderna’s use of mRNA evolving?
We have clinical programs in multiple therapeutic spaces. For example, we have multiple programs in rare diseases with a completely different application than a vaccine. We are also working on a broad set of applications in oncology, including our individualized neoantigen therapy. We are tackling cancer on an individual basis where we can take samples from each patient, understand their cancer, and design a therapy specifically for them. This is a place where those digital aspects of the platform come into play. For instance, we are able to apply AI to multiple steps in this process, from taking patient samples to design their specific medicine to determining exactly what we need to manufacture.
What’s unique about Moderna’s approach to working with mRNA?
What I think is particularly unique about Moderna is our ability to apply our learnings in ways that benefit the entire pipeline. It’s a powerful feedback loop. For example, say we invent a new technology and one of our therapeutics researchers figures out how they can apply that in a new setting. They will create a program around it and then go into clinical development. Then, the actual results from those clinical trials in patients are fed back into that technology organization. As they are continuing to work, the next set of therapeutics that come through are informed from that first pipeline program.
How does Moderna support that feedback loop?
Moderna’s Mindsets are a framework for how we work together and make our decisions on a daily basis. One of those Mindsets is that we obsess over learning. We don’t have to be the smartest—we have to learn the fastest. It’s culturally ingrained that we are going to go and try things that we believe in, and we accept that many of these things won’t be successful. Even when they are not successful, we can extract learnings that are going to increase our probability of success when we try something in a different area.