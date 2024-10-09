The mRNA advantage

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

The widespread release of COVID-19 vaccines helped break the world out of a pandemic lockdown. But beyond those life-changing jabs, the vaccines also helped introduce messenger RNA (mRNA) technology to a wider audience.

For drugmaker Moderna, the entrance of mRNA into the global consciousness was good news: The company has focused on the potential of mRNA since its founding in 2010 and in recent years has been touting the effectiveness of its mRNA technology to address pressing health issues beyond COVID. “COVID absolutely accelerated the public’s awareness and understanding of mRNA,” says Rose Loughlin, Moderna’s senior vice president of research and early development. “We think it’s important that folks are comfortable with this type of medicine because we can see it being used across such a wide set of applications.” In a conversation with Loughlin, she discussed the advantage of mRNA in the drug-development process, as well as what makes Moderna’s path from the research lab to patient-ready treatments unique. Rose Loughlin, SVP, research and early development, Moderna How has the increased awareness of mRNA led to more opportunities to expand its use?

For a lot of people, the COVID vaccine demonstrated that mRNA technology was mature enough to be used in vaccine and therapeutic settings. We’ve seen a lot of investments at the biotech level, and new companies starting up and exploring different applications of mRNA. Larger companies are also seeing that mRNA is an incredibly important modality and are working to understand where it can be applied.

I think one of the biggest impacts has been on the talent pool. When Moderna was starting and mRNA wasn’t that popular as a potential therapeutic modality, most people had to learn absolutely everything on the job. COVID was a turning point, and we’re starting to see people coming into the company with experience in the field. We have a very strong learning culture at Moderna, so we are comfortable bringing in people who haven’t had hands-on experience in mRNA because they bring other perspectives and learnings that are important when we’re developing the technology. Having people with that experience just helps accelerate our research. What’s so appealing about mRNA compared to other drug development technologies?

The mRNA platform has a lot of really attractive features from a pharmaceutical perspective. One is that you can encode any protein you can imagine, and the body does the hard work of making that protein for you. From a therapeutic perspective, this means you can make complex proteins that might be more challenging for other companies to manufacture outside of the body and then give to patients as a drug. The mRNA platform is so attractive because of the way mRNA encodes those proteins. We think about it as an information molecule. The mRNA used across our entire pipeline basically uses the same four nucleotides to do that. From a corporate strategy perspective, there are advantages to using the same technology across multiple programs. It allows us to invest our capital to have more impact on each program and ultimately more impact on patients.

