The STEM skills shortage is pervasive, and while young people are expressing interest in STEM careers, they’re falling out of the pipeline before graduating high school: Only 29% of Gen Z students cite STEM jobs as their top career choices, despite 75% being interested in these fields.

For more than 35 years, global nonprofit FIRST® has been preparing young people for the future through fun, immersive STEM learning experiences that help them explore the role of STEM across industries and understand the true breadth of academic paths and careers available to them. Hear from Logan about how FIRST equipped him for his role as a design engineer at Nike.