Sarah, a senior product manager at John Deere, uses skills honed through global youth robotics community FIRST to innovate autonomous tractors, transforming agriculture and easing labor shortages

BY FIRST

Sixty-two percent of students say they’d consider a STEM career, but they need STEM extracurriculars beyond the classroom to get there, especially if they don’t have a clear vision for their future career from a young age.

For more than 35 years, global nonprofit FIRST® has been preparing young people for the future through fun, immersive STEM learning experiences that build both technical acumen and real-world skills like confidence, communication, and resilience. Hear from Sarah, whose FIRST background equipped her with the technical prowess, deep curiosity, and crucial interpersonal skills she now applies at industry leader John Deere, where her work on the autonomous tractor supports farmers and advances agricultural technology.

