In today’s ever-evolving workforce, STEM skills are needed in nearly every role in every industry. Whether you’re designing the hottest sneakers for professional athletes, helping farmers advance agriculture efficiencies, or creating high-tech stage productions, STEM is what brings these ideas to life.

For more than 35 years, the global nonprofit FIRST® has used engaging youth robotics programs to prepare young people to “get anywhere,” inspiring them to build futures tailored to their unique talents and interests. Hear from FIRST founder and renowned inventor Dean Kamen, plus FIRST alumni Logan, Sarah, and Erin, about how FIRST helps students build their technical and socio-emotional skill sets today in preparation for tomorrow.