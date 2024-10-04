A manager’s guide to identifying and investing in high-potential talent

BY Stacy Greiner2 minute read

One of the most valuable skills a leader can have is the ability to identify and nurture high-potential talent. Drawing from my own experiences on both sides of this relationship, I’ve learned that investing in your team’s growth isn’t just beneficial for individuals—it’s crucial for the long-term success of your organization.

When I joined IBM in 2006, I worked with a truly great manager who exemplified the importance of recognizing and investing in high-potential talent. Her approach highlighted the value of internal promotion, strategic networking, and mentorship. These insights have shaped my leadership philosophy throughout my career. Recognize future leaders Identifying high-potential employees isn’t always straightforward. They may not be the most vocal team members but high performers who see and act on gaps or opportunities that others may miss. The key attributes I’ve learned to look for are: Intellectual curiosity: Pay attention to employees who ask insightful questions and demonstrate a genuine interest in understanding the company’s broader mission and operations. This curiosity often leads to innovative thinking and effective cross-functional collaboration. Adaptability and teamwork: Notice individuals who consistently contribute their best effort, regardless of the task at hand. The most promising future leaders understand the importance of flexibility and are willing to take on diverse responsibilities for the organization’s benefit. Positive impact on others: Implement comprehensive feedback systems. When colleagues consistently report positive experiences working with someone, it’s a strong indicator of that person’s potential and their ability to influence others positively. How to invest in high-potential talent Once you’ve identified these promising individuals, it’s essential to invest in their growth. Here are strategies I’ve found effective:

Facilitate meaningful connections: I regularly host small group discussions with high-potential employees from various departments. These sessions are a great way to encourage connections, foster collaboration, and provide valuable insights into their perspectives and aspirations. Broaden their organizational understanding: Introduce your high-potential employees to colleagues in other departments. This expands their comprehension of the organization and helps them build valuable relationships across different business areas. Provide leadership opportunities: Entrust these individuals with leading key projects. With appropriate support, they can further develop their leadership capabilities. Create individualized development plans: Invest time in understanding each person’s career goals and collaborate to create a tailored roadmap for their growth within your organization. The organizational impact of talent investment Investing in high-potential talent goes beyond individual growth—it’s building a more resilient and capable organization. When you nurture your team’s potential, you’re creating a pipeline of skilled leaders who deeply understand your company’s culture and operations. It’s also the kind of investment that communicates a powerful message to all employees that you value their growth and envision a future for them within the company. This approach can enhance morale, improve retention rates, and foster a culture where people want to continue learning and improving. Every manager has the opportunity and the responsibility to shape the next generation of business innovators. By refining your ability to recognize potential and committing to nurturing that talent, we can create more dynamic, adaptable, and successful organizations.