TSLA troubles: Tesla stock falls 4% after deliveries disappoint—but the robotaxi could be coming soon

On Wednesday, Tesla announced its third-quarter (Q3) productions, deliveries, and deployments report , causing stocks to fall more than 4% as of this writing.

The third quarter, which ended September 30, saw the production of 469,796 vehicles and delivery of 462,890 vehicles. This falls short of Wall Street predictions.

Even so, 2024’s third quarter outshone last year’s, with 435,059 EVs delivered and 430,488 produced. Tesla’s Q3 was also better than its Q2, with 443,956 EVs delivered and 410,831 produced.

Most of the Q3 EV production focused on Model X and Model Y, with 443,668 of those vehicles produced. There were only 26,128 other models produced.