Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Elon Musk’s EV company delivered fewer cars in Q3 than Wall Street expected, but Tesla is planning an event to reveal the designs of its robotaxi later this month.

TSLA troubles: Tesla stock falls 4% after deliveries disappoint—but the robotaxi could be coming soon

[Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images]

BY Sadiya Kherani1 minute read

On Wednesday, Tesla announced its third-quarter (Q3) productions, deliveries, and deployments report, causing stocks to fall more than 4% as of this writing.

The third quarter, which ended September 30, saw the production of 469,796 vehicles and delivery of 462,890 vehicles. This falls short of Wall Street predictions.

Even so, 2024’s third quarter outshone last year’s, with 435,059 EVs delivered and 430,488 produced. Tesla’s Q3 was also better than its Q2, with 443,956 EVs delivered and 410,831 produced.

Most of the Q3 EV production focused on Model X and Model Y, with 443,668 of those vehicles produced. There were only 26,128 other models produced.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

The numbers come amid increased pressure from automakers in China and others in the United States. Some of Tesla’s biggest competitors include China’s BYD, Geely, Li Auto, and Nio.

In the U.S., Tesla faces competition from EV companies such as Rivian. But major automakers including Ford and General Motors are also starting to sell more electric vehicles. GM’s third-quarter report shows that its EV sales increased 60% year-over-year.

Even so, Tesla remains the top seller of battery electric cars in the U.S.

Tesla’s third-quarter earnings report comes out October 23, and investors will be closely watching the company’s profit margins.

Meanwhile, on October 10, Tesla plans to host an event showing off the designs of its new robotaxi. The event hopes to be a pivotal moment for the company, as well as the growing use of AI in Tesla vehicles.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sadiya Kherani is an editorial intern at Fast Company, where she covers design, business and tech.. She is currently a student at Syracuse University studying magazine, news and digital journalism, as well as fashion design and French. More

Explore Topics