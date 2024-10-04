Fast company logo
Learn the science behind how memories are made, why there are times when you’re more likely to be forgetful than others, and how you can improve your memory going forward.

Keep forgetting things? Relax (no, really)—these tactics for improving your memory can keep you calm, too

[Photo: aey/Adobe Stock; LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/Adobe Stock]

BY Janya Sundarlong read

Over the past couple of decades, attention spans have shrunk. Tethered to our computers and smartphones, we carry our little devices everywhere, a few clicks away from all the information we need to survive. 

The rise of the digital age has impacted our ability to focus and remember. We’re living at a time when memorizing isn’t required to get through day-to-day life. Worried about forgetting someone’s birthday? Just set an automatic reminder. Don’t know the route you’re supposed to take to that restaurant you’ve driven to only once? Enter the destination on your GPS of choice. Forget about remembering your emergency contact’s phone numbers. In a 2023 survey of 423 respondents older than 16, 21% admitted to typing “What’s my phone number” into Google.

What is memory? 

Memory is the process by which our brains filter and retain important information, helping us make sense of the world and navigate its uncertainties. Memory allows us to reason, plan, and imagine, and it’s crucial for communication, connection, identity formation, and grounding ourselves in time and space.

Rather than being a perfect record of past events, memory serves as a dynamic resource that evolves based on new experiences and insights, according to professor Charan Ranganath, director of the Memory and Plasticity program at the University of California, Davis. 

Janya Sundar is an editorial intern for Fast Company, where she writes about the intersection of business, media, and technology.

