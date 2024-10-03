Here’s what to do when you’re caught looking for another job

BY Featuredlong read

If you’ve been looking for a new job and your current employer caught wind of your search efforts, you might be understandably worried—especially if you were perusing job boards while on the clock. So what do you do now?

We gathered advice from 10 CEOs, executive coaches, and other experts to help you navigate the tricky situation of getting caught looking for another job. Let’s dive into their recommendations for turning a negative into a positive. Acknowledge and be honest I have had this happen to me, and honestly, it’s one of the best things to happen in my career. To provide some background, I had been looking for another job in a supervisory position because it wasn’t available in my current organization. Additionally, I had been looking at positions in another state as I was preparing to move because of my relationship.

Unbeknownst to me, an organization contacted my boss asking for a recommendation about the quality of my work. To say the conversation was awkward would be an understatement. How did I handle it? I didn’t lie.

I owned where I was and shared why I was looking, my long-range plans, and why this move was important to me for personal and professional reasons. If this happens to you, your best move is acknowledging the situation and being honest about what is happening. It’s not going to do you any good to lie at that point unless you believe your current job is in jeopardy or that instance may give them a reason to let you go. There is no reason to be ashamed about looking for another job, advocating for your career, and wanting to advance. However, if you find yourself in a position where your organization knows you are looking for a new job, play it strategically and carefully. But know that one of my strategies is simply owning where you are.

John Neral, owner, John Neral Coaching Embrace the chaos This is one of the many times I say, “Don’t waste the chaos!” There’s no way to put the toothpaste back in the tube, so own it. Explain why you are looking for another job. What are you missing out on in your current situation that is making you look elsewhere?

Recently, I had a client come to me and say he needed to leave his current employer because he remained on a night shift after 18 months when he was promised a day shift after a year of employment when he was hired. When he approached his leader, he shared he was looking elsewhere. The leader was sympathetic, yet explained there were no day shifts available for him. Instead of [having him leave], we searched for openings at the organization and found one that was a tier below where the employee currently was on the pay scale. We came up with a creative way for him to take the job opening up a tier (by offering to take on additional responsibilities) and not only did he get to stay at the organization but he also got a day-shift schedule, which is what he and his family desperately needed. I recommend honesty and creative thinking before jumping ship. But sometimes it will still be time to go. Either way, give it your best shot so you sleep well at night. How you feel about yourself at the end of the day is the most important.

Kerri Roberts, founder and CEO, Salt & Light Advisors Stay calm and open First and foremost, don’t get defensive. Looking for another job and new opportunities isn’t a crime—it’s a step toward personal growth, and if that’s prohibited at your company, get out ASAP. Stay calm and honest. This moment can open one of the most important conversations for your career. Tell your boss why you’re exploring other options. Maybe you want new challenges, a better balance, or a fresh direction. Honesty will transform this awkward situation into a chance for improvement. Let them know what you need and suggest changes that could make your current job more fulfilling.

I vividly remember when one of my team members faced a similar situation. They felt stuck and were considering leaving, and I knew that. We had a face-to-face, straightforward talk, and I learned what they needed to feel motivated. The next week, I assigned them ownership of our new project. I gave them a shot at happiness in my company and also tested them in a new role. Now they are constantly taking care of our most complicated projects with unlimited growth potential. So, don’t let fear trap you in a job that doesn’t make you happy. Life’s too short to stay in a place that doesn’t fulfill you. Use this moment to spark change. Open up, share your thoughts, and work towards creating a better environment for yourself. Fight for your dreams. Grzegorz Robok, CEO, ComfortPass

Start with open feedback When an employee is caught looking for another job, it’s best to start the conversation with, “Are you open to feedback?” This question sets a straightforward tone and determines how open the conversation can be. In my experience helping hundreds of women regain their authenticity and voice in their careers, I’ve found that honesty about their work challenges and aspirations can lead to significant positive changes. If the employer is receptive, the employee should share any previous attempts to discuss their current role or why they felt compelled to explore other opportunities. Remember, there’s no need to apologize for looking for another job. It’s a natural part of career growth. Just as companies make tough decisions based on business needs, individuals must prioritize their own well-being.

The act of looking for another job often signals that there are unmet needs. While ideally one should ask for what they need, not all environments encourage or even allow open dialogue about dissatisfaction or career aspirations, which can necessitate looking elsewhere. Nurturing a culture of open communication can transform a potentially awkward situation into a constructive dialogue, paving the way for meaningful changes. This approach aligns with professional growth and empowers individuals to be authentic and assertive about their needs and desires. Kelly Barnard, founder and lead coach, the Career Canvas

Use the opportunity Using the word caught is interesting to me. Unless you were found looking for another job while on the job, there’s nothing wrong with searching for another job if you are unhappy in your current position. If your current employer tells you that they know you are actively on the market, first and foremost, be honest. Acknowledge that you are looking for another job. Furthermore, use this conversation as an opportunity to share why you’re on the market. If your employer cares enough to bring this to you, chances are high that they want to know why you would consider leaving and perhaps make changes to retain you.

Being “caught” looking for another job could actually be the impetus for a crucial conversation you’ve been avoiding about your discontent. In my work, I typically guide my clients to have these conversations before they really dive into their search. Sometimes, employers are willing to make changes to address your discontent. Others aren’t, but at the very least, you are being true to yourself by expressing your frustration before you become disengaged. Emily Golden, CEO and strategic talent adviser, Golden Resources

Speak up for change Having advised employees and leaders in the workplace for over two decades, I’ve witnessed the transformative power of open communication between employees and employers. This approach has consistently led to significant benefits for the company and its employees. It’s a common theme for employees to seek a better opportunity perpetually. However, when an employee does, it can often signal a lack of a promotion path within the company. There’s a tendency for employees to move on without making their dissatisfaction known. My recommendation to employees: Speak up!

Often, a company’s needs align with employees’ needs, but employees hesitate, afraid of appearing “critical,” “ungrateful,” or “greedy” to the employer. When an employee likes their job for the most part, they must speak up, preferably before getting caught red-handed shopping for a new job. Yet, it’s never too late to salvage their situation; there is little to lose and much to gain. For employees to voice their needs and concerns, it’s vital to recognize that they can be a catalyst for change and also receive what they seek. Why? Because they provide employers with valuable insights that can lead to a more appealing workplace and a better position for them.

For example, in one company, an employee’s discontent stemmed from insufficient challenge in his work and reaching an income ceiling. I encouraged him to voice his needs. Although reticent, he agreed to present them to his employer. He had a growing family and envisioned a partner stake, so he entertained this goal by combing the internet. His work ethic, dedication, and ownership mindset made him a perfect candidate. He paved the way for achieving his goal without starting over from scratch by alerting the owners and employers. (And yes, it happened!) In a different company, the issue was an unsafe and unsupportive culture. The employee voiced their concerns respectfully and expressed a desire to help the company succeed. The employee turned a negative into a positive by spearheading an assessment of the company’s values and ongoing emotional intelligence training. This employee’s initiative transformed the culture and they got a higher-paying and more fulfilling position. When employees dare to give honest feedback, with a perspective of providing value and genuinely seeking a win-win-win for their employer, the company, and themselves, it benefits everyone in unexpected ways. Everyone wins.

Jennifer Williams, executive coach and EQ leadership trainer, Heartmanity Be diplomatic Own it. Don’t BS. If they are going to fire you for it, no amount of BS would save you anyway, and it also comes off as desperate, cowardly, and not genuine. Tell them why you are looking for another job, but be diplomatic. If you don’t get fired, there is always the off-chance that they will actually listen to you and may have an opportunity opening that may align better with what you want, or may offer better compensation. Nothing makes employers realize your value faster than your possible unexpected departure.

Somehow the business world struggles with the math of inflation and what it does to their employees. Many employers view it as a good thing that will make you want to hang on to your job with them even more, because even a job you hate beats no job if you are jobless for a long enough time, am I right? Sometimes the only way to make businesses value their employees is to be willing to leave, even if the job market sucks (which right now it does). Also remember, if you are looking, there is a reason you are looking, and they will never fix it unless you tell them why. Some won’t. Some employers love building a highly toxic culture, and you can usually see these coming a mile away.

Honesty, although uncomfortable, is generally the best policy. Matt Jones, senior technical recruiter/recruiting manager, Padilla Talent Turn it into value There are several reasons to be looking for another job other than jumping ship. First, though, maybe look for jobs on your own time.

If you are caught looking for other positions while at work, you could state it is to compare wages, thoughts on how to word your LinkedIn profile, or getting an idea of what your company’s competitors are up to. If you are unhappy at your work, it might be a great time to figure out why and move on. I’m currently building a scope of work for a client, and looking at several job openings has helped me craft an outline. Seeing how companies in the same field list job postings helps me think of things I might have otherwise missed. To turn this into a positive situation, maybe share that you were looking into other ways you can add value to your current position by holding it up against similar positions at other companies. So, let’s say another social media manager is in charge of internal social media training; you could offer to create a similar program for your company. You sneak out of a sticky situation and show you’re a team player.

Jessica Yost, strategic marketing consultant, Powerhouse Planning Discuss goals One thing I can’t stand as a boss is lying. So if you’re caught looking for another job, honesty is your best policy. Overstep your ego and admit the situation—explain your reasons constructively. You could say something like, “Well, I’ve been exploring other opportunities because I’m seeking new challenges and professional growth. I want to discuss how we can better align my career goals with the company’s objectives.”

I once discovered one of my employees looking for another job. When confronted, they admitted it and explained they felt underutilized. I was fond of them and their contribution, and it would be a pity to cut ends. This honesty led to a productive conversation, and I proposed a new role within the company that better suited their skills and ambitions. Their openness not only salvaged the situation but also strengthened our professional relationship. So please, don’t lie. Instead, use the opportunity to discuss your career goals. Maybe you’ll explore ways to achieve them within your current company. Sometimes the answer is simpler than we believe it is. Your honesty can turn a potentially negative situation into a positive one, as well as foster trust and possibly uncover new opportunities within your current organization—trust me. Mike Sadowski, founder and CEO, Brand24

Apologize and seek improvement This often starts out as an awkward and even frightening situation (fear of getting fired before you secure another job). Still, you can definitely turn it around to improve your situation. First, sincerely apologize for being off-task and looking for another job on company time because they are paying you to work for them, not against them. But then square your shoulders back and ask if you could take this opportunity to discuss improving your job satisfaction and productivity. Suppose your employer values your work and wants to keep you. In that case, they will be curious enough to give you the time and attention to explore ways to extend your tenure by, for example, re-delegating tasks, increasing schedule or location flexibility, or negotiating a pay or title change (aka a raise or promotion).