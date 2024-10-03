10 ways AI can make your programming job easier

It is not surprising that programmers have been the primary beneficiaries of AI; after all, programming is precisely the sort of thing an AI can analyze. It’s a logical, structured science that relies on rules, conditions and structure. Some programmers fear that a wave of code-on-command AI tools will replace them, but the truth, as always, is far more nuanced than that. AI isn’t replacing programmers but making them more efficient, creating new opportunities and specialties. Here are ten tips for programmers who want to ride the AI wave without being drowned.

Pair programming, with an AI

Pair programming is an old technique where two programmers work on one computer to produce more efficient and error-free code. While one types, the other watches the overall structure and makes suggestions. Now, you don’t need another programmer beside you: an AI like Github’s Copilot can work right within your development environment, making helpful suggestions and providing reference materials and code samples on demand. It is also customizable: you can tweak and enhance the AI model that drives it to your style and needs while keeping it private. As someone who has done team programming with both real people and a Copilot AI; I can tell you that the latter is much better: they don’t cough, make rude comments, or just wander off unexpectedly when you need something.

Mock Interviews

The technical interview is the bane of the programmer’s career search: a usually automated test where you set a coding problem that you must fix quickly. Fortunately, AI provides plenty of ways to practice: services like Finalround.ai offer mock interviews at a huge range of companies that include real-time feedback on how you did. Aptico also offers free mock interviews, including more technical ones, while SQLpad.io offers a number of more in-depth mock interviews on specific technical topics.



Tackle Real Problems and Learn

The programming community Kaggle has a great section for competitions, where groups of users get together to program AI to solve problems from recognizing handwritten characters to identifying exoplanets in telescope data. Some offer cash prizes: the exoplanet one is offering $50,000 to the winning team, and is open until the end of October.