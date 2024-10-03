45% of workers say they don’t want to go into the office because of political tensions

BY Frank Weishaupt3 minute read

Amid a polarizing presidential race, election season tension is spilling over into the workplace and creating tricky social dynamics for managers and workers alike. One survey found that 72% of Americans are stressed about the upcoming presidential election and 59% are concerned about polarization and social division. Now, these tumultuous political conditions are impacting in-office attendance.

A recent hybrid work data study by Owl Labs found that 45% of U.S. workers have not wanted to go into the office because of their employer or colleague’s political opinions. This trend is particularly acute for full-time in-office workers (50%) versus hybrid/remote workers (37%). Looking ahead to November, company leadership must be aware that 28% of full-time in-office and hybrid workers plan to stay home on election day and possibly for several days afterward if they are dissatisfied with the election results. Why workers avoid the office during election season Presidential debates and post-election discussions can intensify workplace tensions, leaving employees anxious about politically charged water cooler talk and uncomfortable face-to-face interactions. In a divisive political climate, many workers may choose to limit in-person work, especially if their views clash with the office majority. Remote work provides a refuge from these debates, allowing team members to disengage from polarizing conversations or take time to respond thoughtfully, avoiding reactive, emotionally charged exchanges.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

On the other hand, in-office employees often feel pressured to engage in uncomfortable political conversations, as it’s harder to avoid face-to-face interactions. To avoid potentially career-damaging conflicts with colleagues holding opposing views, some may resort to taking sick or personal days during periods of heightened political tensions. Others may not dip into their personal time but instead circumvent the RTO system, leaning on “coffee badging” in which an employee badges into the office and stays only a few hours. In fact, 58% of hybrid workers admit to showing up briefly to the office before heading home to work in peace. How to reduce political conflict at work Offering hybrid or remote work choices, especially during intense periods like elections, can be key to maintaining team morale and driving productivity. Instead of leaving employees to try to manage their concerns on their own, companies need to cultivate a workplace culture that accommodates workers’ individualized needs as much as possible. Managers should ensure that employees know they are supported if they feel working remotely will keep them focused and productive. It is truly a win-win scenario, as employees feel emotionally protected, research has shown that flexible working environments are positive for workplace culture, and 79% of managers feel their team is more productive when working remotely and/or hybrid. If you notice someone on your team has become disengaged at the office or is avoiding social situations, make time to check in with them to see if they need a change to their work setup.

If managers are unable to adjust rigid return-to-office mandates, or if in-person collaboration is critical, it’s crucial to remind employees of their right to opt out of political discussions. Equip them with clear language to de-escalate unwanted interactions and reinforce the importance of a respectful office culture. In doing so, you can help ensure that the workplace remains free from political hostility, where all employees feel safe, respected, and valued. How flexibility can improve teams Leveraging hybrid work to ease political tensions is just another example of how flexible work environments can reduce conflict and maintain and improve productivity. Even after the election dust settles, workplace flexibility should be seen as a long-term strategy for companies capable of virtual collaboration, not just a temporary fix. Fully remote workers report being nearly 20% happier than their full-time in-office counterparts. And flexibility transcends beyond accommodating election season frustrations, as hybrid and remote work is more inclusive for the 33% of employees who report having neurodivergent differences, disabilities, or health conditions. Removing strict in-office mandates allows employees to determine how and where they work best, increasing trust and driving employee satisfaction and retention. Flexible workplaces also attract top talent, as 40% of candidates would reject a job offer if a company requires specific days in the office.