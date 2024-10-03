Massachusetts struck a deal with Uber and Lyft for minimum pay. Drivers say they’re still getting shortchanged

Michael Moya started driving for Uber and Lyft in 2019, back when he was living in Florida. He liked it for a while. It provided flexible hours, which was a major advantage for the father of three. And the money was pretty good: He could easily make $300 in a six-hour shift.

He’s since moved to Massachusetts, and things have recently gotten much worse. Thanks to falling pay rates, to make $300, he now puts in about 12 hours. He’s working “pretty much every day” just to make that kind of money. “I don’t have time to be with [my kids] because I have to be putting more hours into work,” he says.

Pay for Uber and Lyft drivers was supposed to improve after the state’s attorney general, Andrea Campbell, inked a settlement with the companies this summer that requires they pay a minimum of $32.50 when drivers from when drivers are assigned a ride until they drop someone off. The deal also mandated an ability to earn paid sick leave and that they receive stipends for paid family leave and health insurance, and it ordered the companies to pay $175 million to drivers to resolve allegations of violating state wage and hour laws.

What the settlement doesn’t touch, though, is whether or not drivers like Moya are employees, or if they can legally be classified as independent contractors. That represents a huge disappointment for some drivers who have been lobbying for employee status as far back as 2020—with Campbell’s predecessor, Maura Healey. It was, in fact, Healey who announced the lawsuit in 2020 and sought a court ruling that drivers had been misclassified as independent contractors under existing state law.