China invested more than $100 billion overseas in cleantech since 2023

Chinese firms’ overseas investments in clean energy technology projects have exceeded $100 billion since the start of 2023 as they aim to avoid tariffs in the U.S. and elsewhere , Australian research group Climate Energy Finance (CEF) said on Wednesday.

China is the world’s biggest producer and exporter of products such as solar panels, lithium batteries and electric vehicles, with its investment, innovation and manufacturing capabilities leading the world by an “astonishing margin,” CEF said in a research report.

It is responsible for 32.5% of global electric vehicle exports, 24.1% of lithium batteries and 78.1% of solar panels, but its dominance has sparked concerns it is using its giant capacity surpluses to flood markets, drive down prices and undermine competitors.

The United States and Canada have already slapped 100% tariffs on China-made electric vehicles, and the European Union is set to vote on the issue this week. U.S. imports of Chinese solar panels and lithium batteries are also subject to tariffs of 50% and 25%, respectively.