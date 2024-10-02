Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

‘Celeb bait’ scam ads use images of famous people to trick consumers into giving money to nonexistent investment schemes.

Meta and Australia have partnered to crack down on ‘celeb bait’ scam ads

Meta logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. [Photo: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/REUTERS]

BY Reuters2 minute read

Meta said it has taken down some 8,000 so-called “celeb bait” scam ads from Facebook and Instagram as part of a new effort with Australian banks to curb the practice.

The scams use images of famous people, often generated by artificial intelligence, to trick consumers into giving money to non-existent investment schemes.

The U.S. social media giant said it took down the scam ads after receiving 102 reports since April from the Australian Financial Crimes Exchange, an intelligence-sharing body run by the country’s main banks.

Such scams are a global problem, but Meta is under heightened pressure to tackle the issue in Australia with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government planning to introduce an anti-scam law by the end of the year.

The bill proposes A$50 million ($34 million) fines for social media, financial and telecommunications companies which fail to meet their obligations to crack down on the practice. A public consultation closes on Oct. 4.

Australian scam reports jumped by nearly one-fifth in 2023, with losses totalling A$2.7 billion, according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The commission accused Meta in a 2022 lawsuit of failing to stop the dissemination of cryptocurrency advertisements that used images of celebrities like Mel Gibson, Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman. It estimated that 58% of cryptocurrency advertisements on Facebook were possible scams.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

Explore Topics