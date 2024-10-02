Meta and Australia have partnered to crack down on ‘celeb bait’ scam ads

Meta said it has taken down some 8,000 so-called “celeb bait” scam ads from Facebook and Instagram as part of a new effort with Australian banks to curb the practice.

The scams use images of famous people, often generated by artificial intelligence, to trick consumers into giving money to non-existent investment schemes.

The U.S. social media giant said it took down the scam ads after receiving 102 reports since April from the Australian Financial Crimes Exchange, an intelligence-sharing body run by the country’s main banks.

Such scams are a global problem, but Meta is under heightened pressure to tackle the issue in Australia with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government planning to introduce an anti-scam law by the end of the year.