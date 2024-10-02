Meta and Australia have partnered to crack down on ‘celeb bait’ scam ads

Meta said it has taken down some 8,000 so-called “celeb bait” scam ads from Facebook and Instagram as part of a new effort with Australian banks to curb the practice.
The scams use images of famous people, often generated by artificial intelligence, to trick consumers into giving money to non-existent investment schemes.
The U.S. social media giant said it took down the scam ads after receiving 102 reports since April from the Australian Financial Crimes Exchange, an intelligence-sharing body run by the country’s main banks.
Such scams are a global problem, but Meta is under heightened pressure to tackle the issue in Australia with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government planning to introduce an anti-scam law by the end of the year.
The bill proposes A$50 million ($34 million) fines for social media, financial and telecommunications companies which fail to meet their obligations to crack down on the practice. A public consultation closes on Oct. 4.
Australian scam reports jumped by nearly one-fifth in 2023, with losses totalling A$2.7 billion, according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.
The commission accused Meta in a 2022 lawsuit of failing to stop the dissemination of cryptocurrency advertisements that used images of celebrities like Mel Gibson, Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman. It estimated that 58% of cryptocurrency advertisements on Facebook were possible scams.