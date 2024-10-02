Big Lots stores closing update: List shows 58 additional doomed locations across 26 states

It’s a new month and with it comes news of yet more Big Lots store closures. The struggling discount retail chain is in the middle of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy process due to ongoing financial difficulties. As part of that filing, Big Lots has announced another 58 store closures across 26 states.
The additional closures are just the latest additions to store closures the company has been implementing since July. During that month, Big Lots announced it planned to close at least 35 stores. In August, it expanded store closures to around 315 locations. Then in early September, the company added even more closing locations to the list.
The additional 58 stores were marked for closure in a filing last week with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, which brings the total number of Big Lots stores closing to around 450. The chain had around 1,300 stores in 48 states at the end of last year, according to its earnings report.
October Big Lots store closures
The latest store closures include 58 locations across 26 states, according to a September 27 filing. Those stores are:
Arizona
14537 W Grand Ave, Ste 200, Surprise, AZ 85374
1110 W Southern Ave, Ste 1, Mesa, AZ 85210
6660 W Cactus Rd, Ste A110, Glendale, AZ 85304
Arkansas
207 Airport Rd, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71913
California
1625 E Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92027
299 Borchard Dr, Ventura, CA 93003
1445 N Montebello Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640
150 South 11th Ave, Hanford, CA 93230
610 Las Tunas Dr, Arcadia, CA 06512
1141 Sanguinetti Rd, Sonora, CA 95370
2243 Foothill Blvd, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011
3003 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 35235
10251 Fairway Dr, Roseville, CA 95678
32241 Mission Trl, Unit C, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530
Florida
250 N US Hwy 17-92, Longwood, FL 32750
2100 SW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33145
6420 20th St, Vero Beach, FL 32966
Georgia
2842 Chapel Hill Rd, Douglasville, GA 30135
2708 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 30906
3950 Venture Dr, Duluth, GA 30096
6851 Shannon Pkwy, Union City, GA 30291
Idaho
1000 Pocatello Creek Road, Pocatello, ID 83201
Illinois
400 W Rollins Rd, Round Lake Beach, IL 60073
10205 Grand Ave, Franklin Park, IL 60131
Indiana
1911 E Ireland Rd, South Bend, IN 46614
1795 W McGalliard Rd, Ste 2, Muncie, IN 47304
Iowa
3562 N Brady St, Davenport, IA 52806
Louisiana
8700 W Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette, LA 70043
Maryland
2525 Cleanleigh Dr, Parkville, MD 21234
Michigan
4655 Canal Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418
4080 E Blue Grass Rd, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858
Missouri
5881 Suemandy Rd, Saint Peters, MO 63376
4826 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO 64118
Nevada
1221 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson, NV 89014
New Jersey
811 N Delsea Dr, Glassboro, NJ 08028
101 Bluebird Ln, Millville, NJ 08332
New York
1851 Sunrise Hwy, Bayshore, NY 11706
785 Canandaigua Rd, Geneva, NY 14456
1375 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY 12401
400 Route 211 E, Ste 28, Middletown, NY 10940
275 S. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801
North Carolina
10416 E Independence Blvd, Ste 500, Matthews, NC 28105
Ohio
4154 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45236
Oklahoma
4010 W Owen K Garriott Rd, Ste 300, Enid, OK 73703
Oregon
2600 NE Highway 20, Bend, OR 97701
Tennessee
7950 Giacosa Pl, Memphis, TN 38133
4224 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122
5702 Nolensville Rd, Nashville, TN 37211
Texas
600 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075
1421 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701
3601 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX 75088
3178 Lavon Dr, Garland, TX 75040
5910 Eastex Fwy, Beaumont, TX 77708
9795 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77042
Utah
3931 W 9000 S, West Jordan, UT 84088
Vermont
70 Pearl St, Essex Junction, VT 05452
Virginia
300 Enterprise St, Sterling, VA 20164
West Virginia
5636 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705
Why is Big Lots struggling?
Many retailers are struggling in 2024 with customers becoming more choosy about buying discretionary items as inflationary costs have soared.
But as for Big Lots in particular, the company has previously stated, “The prevailing economic trends have been particularly challenging to Big Lots, as its core customers curbed their discretionary spending on the home and seasonal product categories that represent a significant portion of the company’s revenue.”
Big Lots was founded in 1967. It is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.