Big Lots stores closing update: List shows 58 additional doomed locations across 26 states

It’s a new month and with it comes news of yet more Big Lots store closures. The struggling discount retail chain is in the middle of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy process due to ongoing financial difficulties. As part of that filing, Big Lots has announced another 58 store closures across 26 states.

The additional closures are just the latest additions to store closures the company has been implementing since July. During that month, Big Lots announced it planned to close at least 35 stores. In August, it expanded store closures to around 315 locations. Then in early September, the company added even more closing locations to the list.

The additional 58 stores were marked for closure in a filing last week with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, which brings the total number of Big Lots stores closing to around 450. The chain had around 1,300 stores in 48 states at the end of last year, according to its earnings report.

October Big Lots store closures

The latest store closures include 58 locations across 26 states, according to a September 27 filing. Those stores are: