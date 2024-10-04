Scammers are flooding Trump’s new crypto exchange

Back in September, Donald Trump announced his new crypto exchange , World Liberty Financial (WLFI). Now, registered investors can officially sign up for the whitelist—assuming they can avoid the scammers.

On X (formerly Twitter), World Liberty Financial’s announcement is swarmed with false replica accounts. These fakes steal WLFI’s profile photo and verbiage, but promote false links. While X has been a historically advantageous platform for Trump, even he can’t escape the app’s perpetual influx of scammers.

World Liberty Financial’s rocky start

What service World Liberty Financial plans to provide remains unclear. In his initial livestream announcement, Trump merely commented on how crypto would transform the financial system, before introducing WLFI’s leading entrepreneurs Chase Herro and Zachary Folkman. CoinDesk acquired a white paper detailing the plan for WLFI, which would be built on the DeFi platform Aave and the Ethereum blockchain. Beyond that, exactly how WLFI will operate—and what they will even do—remains a mystery.

Even without a clear plan, WLFI opened its whitelist on Monday for sign-ups. Adding to the confusion were some strict outlines on just who could join: WLFI would only take the information of accredited U.S. investors and non-U.S. persons. Still, WLFI claimed the whitelist launch was a “massive success,” reporting that thousands of people had joined.