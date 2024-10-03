Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Devices like the Plaud NotePin are designed for effortless audio recording but introduce their own form of friction.

AI audio wearables have an awkward problem

[Photo: Plaud]

BY Jared Newman5 minute read

The biggest obstacle I’ve run into while reviewing the Plaud NotePin is figuring out what to do with it.

This $169 wearable gadget, which is just a bit wider than a AA battery, attaches magnetically to your clothing and records the audio around you. Plaud’s companion app then creates a transcript and uses GPT-4o or Claude 3.5 Sonnet to generate summaries.

Plaud’s NotePin is one of several gadgets aiming to mash up audio recording hardware with generative artificial intelligence. There’s also the Limitless AI pendant ($99, still in preorder), the HiDock H1 ($279, also in preorder), and Bee (just a waitlist, for now). While your phone’s voice recorder app may have its own built-in transcription features, these devices promise to capture audio for hours on end with just a quick tap, using large language models to extract the most valuable information.

But finding those situations where a voice recorder app wouldn’t suffice—and where recording the conversation doesn’t come off as creepy or awkward—can be tricky, especially if you’re not in an office setting that involves regular meetings. Even if the Plaud NotePin experience were perfect, which it isn’t, you might still find it superfluous.

Snap, tap, record

The Plaud NotePin consists of the recording device itself and a small dock that recharges the pin over USB-C. Remove the NotePin’s magnetic rear panel, and you can slip it under your clothing and snap the pin to the opposite side. You’ll also have to remove the rear panel for charging, which wasn’t obvious to me from Plaud’s printed instruction manual.

The NotePin’s magnets were strong enough to securely clip the pin to my shirt or jeans pocket. If you’d rather wear it a different way, Plaud is currently bundling an accessory kit that includes a necklace, a wristband, and a clip.

I wish the NotePin included some actual buttons, though, because the capacitive touch controls are a bit finicky. You must hold your finger on the center for a couple of seconds, at which point the pin will vibrate and light up a small red dot to indicate a recording is in progress. Pressing and holding again will stop the recording. Eventually I realized that the NotePin requires a pretty firm press, otherwise it won’t respond at all.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jared has been a freelance technology journalist for more than 15 years and is a regular contributor to Fast Company, PCWorld, and TechHive. His Cord Cutter Weekly newsletter has more than 30,000 subscribers, and his Advisorator tech advice newsletter is read by nearly 10,000 people each week More

Explore Topics