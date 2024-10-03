AI audio wearables have an awkward problem

The biggest obstacle I’ve run into while reviewing the Plaud NotePin is figuring out what to do with it.
This $169 wearable gadget, which is just a bit wider than a AA battery, attaches magnetically to your clothing and records the audio around you. Plaud’s companion app then creates a transcript and uses GPT-4o or Claude 3.5 Sonnet to generate summaries.
Plaud’s NotePin is one of several gadgets aiming to mash up audio recording hardware with generative artificial intelligence. There’s also the Limitless AI pendant ($99, still in preorder), the HiDock H1 ($279, also in preorder), and Bee (just a waitlist, for now). While your phone’s voice recorder app may have its own built-in transcription features, these devices promise to capture audio for hours on end with just a quick tap, using large language models to extract the most valuable information.
But finding those situations where a voice recorder app wouldn’t suffice—and where recording the conversation doesn’t come off as creepy or awkward—can be tricky, especially if you’re not in an office setting that involves regular meetings. Even if the Plaud NotePin experience were perfect, which it isn’t, you might still find it superfluous.
Snap, tap, record
The Plaud NotePin consists of the recording device itself and a small dock that recharges the pin over USB-C. Remove the NotePin’s magnetic rear panel, and you can slip it under your clothing and snap the pin to the opposite side. You’ll also have to remove the rear panel for charging, which wasn’t obvious to me from Plaud’s printed instruction manual.
The NotePin’s magnets were strong enough to securely clip the pin to my shirt or jeans pocket. If you’d rather wear it a different way, Plaud is currently bundling an accessory kit that includes a necklace, a wristband, and a clip.
I wish the NotePin included some actual buttons, though, because the capacitive touch controls are a bit finicky. You must hold your finger on the center for a couple of seconds, at which point the pin will vibrate and light up a small red dot to indicate a recording is in progress. Pressing and holding again will stop the recording. Eventually I realized that the NotePin requires a pretty firm press, otherwise it won’t respond at all.